Indiana Fever vs Brazil National Team preseason game prediction and preview | May 4, 2025

The Indiana Fever open their preseason with back-to-back games, and the second of those will be a matchup against the Brazil National Team on Sunday.

That game is set to be played at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the same venue where Fever star Caitlin Clark made her mark during her storied Iowa career, during which she rose to superstardom and cemented her legacy as a college basketball legend.

The Fever will face Brazil, currently ranked No. 10 in the world by FIBA.

Ahead of that, here’s a preview of Saturday’s Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever game, set for a 4 p.m. ET tipoff.

Indiana Fever vs Brazil National Team: Preview

The Fever made waves in the offseason by building around their young core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, bolstering the roster with veterans like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson.

Those new additions made an immediate impact in their Fever debut on Friday — Cunningham especially, who exploded for 21 points on just 11 shots and added eight rebounds off the bench. Howard chipped in 11 points, while Bonner added nine.

Among the returners, Mitchell led with 12 points, Lexie Hull poured in 13 off the bench and Boston recorded seven points and eight boards.

Despite the contributions, Indiana had to grind out the win, eventually edging out a 79-74 victory in overtime.

Caitlin Clark did not play in that game. According to Fever head coach Stephanie White, the team was trying to prioritize health, making Clark’s status for Sunday uncertain at the time of writing.

Their next test will be against the 10th-ranked women’s national team in the world, featuring standouts like Manu Alves, Licinara Rodrigues and Catarina Ferreira, among others.

Sunday’s matchup marks Brazil’s second game in the 2025 WNBA preseason. They previously fell to the Chicago Sky, 89-62, in their preseason opener.

Aline Moura led the way for Brazil in that outing with 12 points and seven rebounds, but the team struggled to keep pace with the Sky.

Indiana Fever vs Brazil National Team: Prediction

This one looks like a comfortable win for Indiana. But the spotlight will remain on Clark — known for her durability — as she has yet to miss a non-exhibition game in both her college and pro career.

It’s also a chance for Bonner to bounce back after a quiet showing in the preseason opener.

Our pick: Fever win by 23.

