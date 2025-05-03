Indiana Fever vs Brazil preseason tickets: Exploring availability, price and more

The Indiana Fever face the Brazilian national team on Sunday for their second preseason matchup ahead of the start of the 2025 WNBA season. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. ET at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City and will be aired nationally on ESPN.

The tickets for the game sold out in under 45 minutes in February. For fans who want to attend the game live, a few resale tickets are available on Vivid Seats and SeatGeek, with prices ranging from $139 to $1394.

Team Brazil is coming off a 62-89 loss to the Chicago Sky on Friday. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever will face the Washington Mystics on Saturday before their matchup against Brazil.

Caitlin Clark excited for Carver-Hawkeye homecoming with Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever's preseason matchup against the Brazilian national team on Sunday marks the Carver-Hawkeye homecoming for the former Hawkeye star Caitlin Clark. Over 15,000 fans will gather at the arena to support the star guard ahead of her sophomore season in the WNBA.

Ahead of the matcup, Clark shared her excitement to be back at her alma mater and hometown team's arena:

"I honestly haven't been back to Iowa City a ton since I left a year ago," Clark said. "I’ve only been back a couple times, once for a football game and once for my jersey retirement. So, it'll be fun to get back there, see some of my former teammates, my friends that are there. A lot of my family will be coming."

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year also shared that she warned of the lack of air-conditioning in the arena:

"I warned everybody, like, there’s no air conditioning in Carver-Hawkeye, and usually they don't play basketball games there in May," Clark said. "So hopefully, hopefully it stays a little cool in there. I don't know what the humidity is looking like, but we'll see how it goes. Might be a little toasty."

Caitlin Clark is coming off a historic rookie campaign, and fans are excited to see how she fares in her sophomore year.

The WNBA All-Star averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals in the previous season while shooting 41.7% as she led the Indiana Fever to their first postseason appearance since 2016.

With Clark leading the way, the reformed Fever team is among the favorites to be championship contenders in the upcoming WNBA season. They will kick off their 2025 campaign on May 16 with their first regular-season matchup against the Chicago Sky.

