Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Injury Reports for June 23 | 2024 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever hit the road to face the Chicago Sky on Sunday for their third encounter of the season. The Fever are 2-0 against the Sky, clinching victory in both previous matchups.

The Fever are eighth in the league with a 7-10 record. They head into the matchup riding a four-game winning streak after beating the Atlanta Dream 91-79 on the road on Friday. NaLyssa Smith led the victory charge with 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Sky have a 5-9 record and are ninth in the league. They clinched an 83-72 victory against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday to snap a four-game losing streak. Angel Reese led the Sky to victory with her seventh straight double-double performance of 16 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Injury Reports for June 23

Indiana Fever Injury Report

The Fever have two players listed on their injury report. Damiris Dantas is listed out due to a knee injury, while Temi Fagbenle is out due to a foot injury.

Player Status Injury Damiris Dantas Out

Knee Temi Fagbenle

Out

Foot

Fagbenle injured her left foot during the Fever's 88-82 loss to the LA Sparks on May 28. She has been spotted with the team during their practice sessions and is anticipated to return to action soon.

Chicago Sky Injury Report

Meanwhile, the Sky also have two players listed on their injury report. Elizabeth Williams is listed out due to a knee injury, while Nikolina Milic is out for personal reasons.

Player Status Injury Elizabeth Williams

Out

Knee Nikolina Milic Out

Personal



Williams will be out indefinitely as she undergoes surgery to repair her torn meniscus sustained against the Washington Mystics on June 6.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky?

The Fever-Sky matchup is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or through the WNBA League Pass.