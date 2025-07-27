Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky prediction and betting tips - July 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever will be on the road to face the Chicago Sky in one of five games scheduled for Sunday. It is the third matchup between them this season.

The Fever (13-12) are third in the Eastern Conference and have won three of their last five games. They were last in action on Thursday, winning 80-70 at home against the Las Vegas Aces.

Indiana guard Kelsey Mitchell recorded 21 points, four assists and one rebound, while veteran forward Natasha Howard had 18 points, 13 rebounds and one assist.

Meanwhile, the Sky (7-17) are fifth in the Eastern Conference and are on a four-game losing streak. They suffered a crushing 95-57 home defeat to the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

Sophomore center Kamilla Cardoso finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Rachel Banham added 13 points, two rebounds and a single assist.

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game details

The Fever-Sky game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at the Chicago Center in Chicago, Illinois. The matchup will air on TV on ABC and ESPN+.

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky betting lines

Moneyline: Fever (-444) vs. Sky (+325)

Spread: Fever (-9.0) vs. Sky (+9.0)

Total: (O/U): Fever (o157.0) -110 vs. Sky (u157.0) -110

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky preview

The Fever leads the head-to-head series at 6-4 in the last 10 matchups. Indiana dominated the first two matchups of the season, winning the first meet 93-58 on May 17 and 79-52 on June 7.

The second matchup of the season saw four Fever players on double digits for points scored. Mitchell led with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists. While Rebecca Allen top-scored for Chicago with eight points, alongside two rebounds and a single assist.

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups

Fever

PG - Natasha Howard | SG - Sophie Cunningham | SF - Kelsey Mitchell | PF - Aari McDonald | C - Aliyah Boston

Sky

PG - Elizabeth Williams | SG - Rebecca Allen | SF - Kia Nurse | PF - Angel Reese | C - Kamilla Cardoso

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky betting tips

Kelsey Mitchell has an over/under of 20.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 19.6 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese has an over/under of 13.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 13.8 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Fever vs. Sky prediction

Indiana is heavily favored to beat the Sky. Seattle has a winning percentage of 81.62%, while Chicago has a 23.53% win percentage.

