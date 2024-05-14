Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds for 2024 WNBA Season | May 14, 2024

The Connecticut Sun will open their 2024 WNBA campaign against this year’s No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Connecticut will have the first shot at the highly-touted rookie who is expected to start for the Fever. Indiana, though, is more than an all-Clark show as the team also has Aliyah Boston, the 2023 top pick to lead the Fever.

The Sun fell to the New York Liberty in the semifinals last year. They are looking to improve on that showing this year behind Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones. Leila Lacan, Connecticut’s first found pick (No. 10 overall) in 2024 will not suit up for the Sun until after the Olympics in Paris.

Indiana’s Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston showed glimpses of what they could do in two preseason games. Although they had solid performances as the Fever’s top duo, they will have to be judged once the real competition starts.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun: Preview, starting lineups and prediction

Mohegan Sun Arena will host the showdown between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun. ESPN will air the game as it happens on national TV while basketball fans can stream the action by getting the WNBA app.

Moneyline: Fever (+220) vs. Sun (-270)

Spread: Fever (+6.0) vs. Sun (-6.0)

Total (O/U): Fever (o167.5 -110) vs. Sun (u167.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun: Game preview

Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides knows the eyes of the basketball world will likely be on them due to the presence of Caitlin Clark. She gave her troops a quick message on X, formerly Twitter when they will open the season amid high expectations:

"We have a lot of talent. We have a lot of ways to beat people. Just be you.”

Indiana surely has a ton of talent led by Clark and Boston but they will have to play well as a group. They will face a team that is quite confident after making a deep run in the playoffs last year. The Clark era will begin in hours and many can’t wait to see her debut in the WNBA.

The Connecticut Sun’s home arena will be filled to the rafters on Tuesday but some will not be cheering for them. A good number will be there to see Caitlin Clark’s first regular season game in the WNBA. The hosts, though, could give the visitors a rude welcome.

Sun coach Stephanie White, last year’s coach of the year, will be hoping his wards ruin the Fever’s parade. How Brionna Jones will perform could be the key for Connecticut after she dealt with a torn Achilles for most of last year. If returns to All-Star level, the trio of Jones, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner will be tough to beat.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun: Starting lineups

F - Katie Lou Samuelson, F - NaLyssa Smith, F - Aliyah Boston, G - Kristay Wallace and G - Caitlin Clark could start for the Indiana Fever.

It’s anybody’s guess how Sides will utilize the roster. Grace Berger who had a solid preseason could be the first to come off the bench.

C - Brionna Jones, F - Alyssa Thomas, F - DeWanna Bonner, G - DiJonai Carrington and G - Tyasha Harris could open the game for the Connecticut Sun.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa or Rachel Banham could be the first reserve to join the starters.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun: Prediction

The hype is almost all about the Indiana Fever and their highly-touted rookie but they have yet to be tested in a regular season game. Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun’s core already made a deep run in the playoffs and will likely have the better chemistry between the two teams.

Connecticut could ruin Clark’s debut but the Fever could cover the +6.0 spread.

