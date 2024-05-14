5 storylines to follow ahead of 2024 WNBA Opening Night

The WNBA, and women’s basketball as a whole, has seen a steady rise in popularity in the past year. Reaping the rewards of the rise of certain stars in the college circuit, and an ever-evolving game that continues to drive interest among fans, the 2024 season should be one for the books.

There will be a lot to watch out for when the season starts on May 14th. From a star-studded rookie class to a dynasty in the making, the league is full of underlying stories outside of the heated play on the court.

Here, we take a look at five of the biggest storylines at the WNBA’s 2024 season tip-off.

5 storylines to follow ahead of the 2024 WNBA Opening Night

5. Game-changing rookie class

LSU v UCLA

The entry of the 2024 rookie class into the league could lift the WNBA to new heights.

The Los Angeles Sparks, who hold one of the biggest markets in the league, picked up Stanford center Cameron Brink before snagging Rickea Jackson as the fourth pick. With the additions of these rookies, the Sparks have quickly established themselves as one of the most exciting up-and-coming teams in the league, boasting a solid frontcourt.

Another draft winner was the Chicago Sky, picking up Kamilla Cardoso, the decorated leader of South Carolina, as the third pick and seventh pick Angel Reese, who has been a household name in women’s basketball after her performances with Louisiana State.

Other highly touted prospects who can provide an immediate boost to their respective teams include the Washington Mystics’ Aaliyah Edwards, Dallas Wings’ Jacy Sheldon and Carla Leite, and Minnesota Lynx’ Alissa Pili.

And of course, there is the first overall pick Caitlin Clark, who has earned a separate distinction as the driving force behind the sport’s recent rise to fame.

4. How will Caitlin Clark translate to the big leagues

2024 WNBA Draft top pick Caitlin Clark

Player of the Year awards, assists leader, most three-pointers made, and NCAA all-time leading scorer -- those were just a few of Caitlin Clark's accomplishments in her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Clark was the no-brainer top pick of the draft, bringing her talents to the Indiana Fever, which will enjoy a boom in viewership this season, with 36 of their 40 games to be broadcast on national television.

The 22-year-old scorer will be the Fever’s go-to gal right from the get-go as the franchise hopes Clark’s superstar-caliber prowess can end their seven-year playoff drought and perhaps bring Indiana its first title since 2012.

Undoubtedly, eyes will be all over the Fever every time Clark is there. Whether that translates to success remains to be seen.

3. Is this Diana Taurasi’s farewell tour?

Phoenix Mercury Media Day

Diana Taurasi is undeniably a legend of the sport who has given so much to build what the WNBA reaps today.

Few, if ever, can match the resume she has posted in her WNBA career. A 10-time All-WNBA player, three-time champion, two-time finals MVP, and a league MVP, Taurasi has done it all.

While the 41-year-old has not yet made any announcement on her plans, she has openly acknowledged that her contract with the Phoenix Mercury will end after the 2024 season.

Taurasi will still be flying with the USA women’s basketball team in Paris for the Olympic Games in the middle of the season, assuming she makes the cut. After that, no one knows for sure.

If this is her swan song, Taurasi will surely be remembered for an illustrious career with sustained success — perhaps even a poetic ending.

2. Three-peat brewing in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas Aces Victory Parade & Rally

Last season, the Las Vegas Aces became the first team since the Los Angeles Sparks of 2001 and 2002 to win consecutive WNBA titles. This year, the Aces gear up for history once more.

Posting 34 wins in 40 games last WNBA season, the Aces could be the only team since the Houston Comets’ four-peat run in the first four WNBA seasons to win three straight titles.

Before the season starts, the Aces are the odds-on favorite to win it all. Las Vegas boasts one of the best groups in the league, starting with their elite head coach Becky Hammon, fortified with former two-time WNBA MVP and Finals MVP A’ja Wilson.

Aside from Wilson, Las Vegas also has three other All-Stars in Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young. Despite the retirement of Candace Parker, the Aces remain a formidable crew and the undisputed team to beat this season.

1. Hungry contender

2023 WNBA Finals - Game Four

The New York Liberty have been closing the gap between them and the reigning champions. With reigning MVP Breanna Stewart, the Liberty will be aiming to put down the Aces once more after falling two wins short of the title last season.

New York’s Stewart will continue to be the team’s focal point, carrying much of the load. Besides, she knows how to win, having led the Seattle Storm in the 2018 and 2020 championships.

The MVP will not be alone, though, as Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot will surely not settle for less than the crown this season. Meanwhile, Jonquel Jones completes the star quartet, boosting the Liberty with added championship pedigree.

While toppling the defending champions will be a herculean task, the Liberty, relative to other teams, are the most equipped team to topple the dynasty.