“All gonna be good”: Reigning WNBA MVP Finals A'ja Wilson warns league intentions through 40-game season

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces were recently honored by US President Joe Biden in the White House for winning the 2023 WNBA championship. During his brief speech, Biden proudly emphasized that his visitors were the first team to win back-to-back titles in two decades. The last team to rack up two straight championships was the Los Angeles Sparks (2001-2002).

Wilson and her teammates were honored but it doesn’t look like they are done yet. Becky Hammons' team is hungry for more and is likely looking at the legendary Houston Comets as their next target. The Comets opened the league with a four-year romp (1997-2000) before the Sparks took over.

A'ja Wilson had a Q&A with Aces fans as she had some free time. Somebody asked her if there is a game in particular that the two-time MVP has encircled in her calendar. Wilson’s response was both matter-of-fact and a little ominous:

“Nah not really they are all gonna be good! [laughing devil emoji]”

The emoji brought menace to such a no-nonsense answer. Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are healthy. They have perhaps the most complete roster in the WNBA with the experience in big games that will be tough to beat.

A'ja Wilson may also have a chip on her shoulder after what might have been a snub for the MVP award. The hardware went to Breanna Stewart of the rival New York Liberty. Wilson got some measure of revenge when she won the Finals MVP and the championship but she will not have forgotten that seeming slight.

For fans, A'ja Wilson versus Caitlin Clark will be the highlight early in the season

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will start the defense of their championship with four straight home games. The May 25 showdown against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever has to be the most highly-anticipated matchup to open the 2024 WNBA season. It will be Clark’s first encounter with the star-studded defending champs in Sin City.

Clark has been setting viewership records during her days with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Although she’s with the Fever now, her popularity only continues to grow. Her jersey of all sizes has been a big hit and Gainbridge Fieldhouse during draft night was filled with fans. The same arena was in pandemonium when she made her preseason debut against the Atlanta Dream recently.

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces have to be aware of all the hoopla surrounding the rookie. The fans will be excited to see how they will handle Caitlin Clark and the Fever when they come to visit. Wilson might not have encircled any game on her calendar but the Aces-Fever showdown has to be a must-see event among hoop fanatics.