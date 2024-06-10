Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Preview and Prediction for June 10 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun matchup is the only WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game scheduled for Monday. While Connecticut (first in East) has gotten its season off to a flying start with a 9-1 record, Caitlin Clark and the Fever (fifth in East) have struggled their way to a 3-9 record.

The two teams, however, have a similar 2-1 record in the Commissioner’s Cup. This will be the fourth game for both teams in the in-season tournament.

The Commissioner’s Cup will continue until the final on June 25. One team from each conference will compete in the final.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun game details and odd

The Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Monday, June 10, at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Boston and WTHR Channel 13. It will also be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

Trending

Moneyline: Fever (+500) vs. Sun (-700)

Spread: Fever (+11) vs. Sun (-11)

Total (O/U): Fever -110 (o159.5) vs. Sun -110 (u159.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun preview

The two teams have met 80 times since 2005, with Connecticut dominating the all-time series 51-29. This will be their third meeting this season, with the Sun winning the previous games 92-71 and 88-84.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun injury reports and starting lineups

The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot injury) and Damiris Dantas (ankle). Indiana coach Christie Sides should start:

PG: Caitlin Clark SG: Kelsey Mitchell SF: Kristy Wallace PF: NaLyssa Smith C: Aliyah Boston

Indiana’s key bench contributors could be Katie Lou Samuelson and Erica Wheeler.

Moriah Jefferson is questionable for the Sun with an ankle injury. Connecticut coach Stephanie White should start:

PG: Tyasha Harris SG: Dijonai Carrington SF: DeWanna Bonner PF: Alyssa Thomas C: Brionna Jones

The Sun’s key bench contributors should be Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Rachel Banham and Tiffany Mitchell.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun prediction

The Sun are heavily favored to win at home, and rightly so. Connecticut has been one of the best teams this season, if not the best. The Fever, however, should put up a fight. Bet on the Sun to win but they might fail to cover the spread. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 159.5 points.