Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings prediction and betting tips - Aug. 1 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever travel to Texas on Friday to face the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center. This will be the third meeting between them this year, with the Fever winning the previous two.

Ad

The two teams enter the contest with contrasting results. In their last game, the Fever secured a 107-101 home win over the Phoenix Mercury in an entertaining game. Meanwhile, the Wings suffered an 88-85 home loss against the Atlanta Dream. The two teams also have differing records in their last 10 games; Indiana has won six and lost four, while the Wings have lost seven and won three.

In terms of the standings, the Fever (15-12) are well placed in the playoff race in sixth place, while the Wings (8-20) are third from bottom, in 11th.

Ad

Trending

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings game details and odds

The inter-conference game between the Fever and the Wings is scheduled for tip-off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The live coverage of the contest will be telecast on the ION Network, while viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Ad

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Indiana Fever -3.5 o171.5 (-110) -165 Dallas Wings +3.5 u171.5 (-110) +140

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings preview

The Fever are riding a three-game winning streak, the longest active run in the league. Defeating the Phoenix Mercury, Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces, the wins allowed Indiana to end July with a 7-4 record. They will hope to extend this run on Friday as they continue their ascent up the standings.

Ad

Although Caitlin Clark continues to be the face of the franchise, recurring injuries continue to sideline the guard. In her absence, Kelsey Mitchell has led the charge with 19.7 points and 2.8 assists per game, while Aliyah Boston has chipped in with 15.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, the Wings have been one of the worst teams this term. Despite securing an exciting young talent, Paige Bucekrs, they are yet to win 10 games and managed three in July, losing seven. Despite their last win coming against the reigning champions, Dallas has struggled for consistency.

Ad

Although terrible overall, the Wings' backcourt of Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers has been their biggest positive. The duo has been great together, with the rookie averaging 18.3 points and 5.5 assists per game, while Ogunbowale has recorded 16.0 ppg and 4.2 apg.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings predicted lineups

The Fever continue to miss the services of Caitlin Clark as she recovers from a groin injury and should start with the following five:

Ad

Position Starter PG Aari McDonald SG Sophie Cunningham SF Kelsey Mitchell PF Natahsa Howard C Aliyah Boston

Ad

The Wings' injury report features Maddy Siegrist and Tyasha Harris. They should start with the following team on Friday:

Position Starter PG Arike Ogunbowale SG Paige Bueckers SF JJ Quinerly PF Haley Jones C Luisa Geiselsoder

Ad

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings betting tips

Aliyah Boston should be the favored pick for bettors in Caitlin Clark's absence. The center recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds against the Mercury and should cover her -114 odds for over 14.5 points scored.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers' -135 odds for over 4.5 assists is the best pick from the Wings roster. The guard is averaging 5.5 assists per game and recorded seven in the previous contest.

Ad

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings prediction

The Wings have caused a few upsets this term and will eye another at home. However, the Fever enter the game in great form and are without Caitlin Clark, they should get their third victory of the season against the Wings.

Our prediction: The Fever to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More