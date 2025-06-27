Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings prediction and betting tips - June 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever travel to Texas on Friday to face the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. This will be the Wings' first game at the Mavericks' venue, and it will be played in front of a sold-out crowd. The matchup marks the first time the two teams will face each other this season.

The two teams enter the game with contrasting results in their last outings. The Wings enjoyed a 68-55 win over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, while the Fever suffered an 85-75 loss to the LA Sparks at home. The defeat comes during a tumultuous period for the Fever, winning one of their last four games.

Despite their contrasting recent results, the game promises to be an enticing one as both teams look to climb up the standings. The Fever (7-8) have dropped to ninth, while the Wings (4-12) are 12th and hope to leapfrog the Chicago Sky in 11th.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The inter-conference game between the Fever and the Wings is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. This game will be telecast on the ION network, while viewers online can live stream the proceedings by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Indiana Fever -2.5 o168.5 (-110) -145 Dallas Wings +2.5 u168.5 (-110) +125

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings preview

The Indiana Fever enter the game after a rough week. Superstar Caitlin Clark suffered a dip in form before being injured, while DeWanna Bonner was surprisingly waived. Furthermore, they won one of their three games on the road before losing to the Sparks at home in their last outing.

Their setbacks against Western Conference opponents make this game an interesting proposition, as the Wings will look to add insult to injury. In Clark's absence, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston will need to lead the Fever, as the duo averages 17.9 and 15.9 points per game, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Wings have slowly started to turn things around after a difficult start to the season. Winning once in their first 12 games, Dallas has won three of its last four. This upturn in form is largely down to Bueckers and Ogunbowale's flourishing partnership and an improved frontcourt performance.

Paige Bueckers leads the Wings in scoring, assists and steals, averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game, respectively. Meanwhile, Arike Ogunbowale, who has played four more games, is averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The duo has started to find their rhythm and could pose a problem for the Fever defense.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings starting lineups

The Indiana Fever starting five could be without Caitlin Clark once again as she recovers from a groin injury. Although she's listed as probable, this is how their lineup should look if Clark continues to sit out.

Position Starter PG Sydney Colson SG Kelsey Mitchell SF Lexie Hull PF Natasha Howard C Aliyah Boston

Meanwhile, the Wings enter the game with an inflated injury list. Maddy Siegirst and Tyasha Harris will continue to miss games due to a knee injury, while Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geieseloder are out, as they are participating in the EuroBasket. DiJonai Carrington is listed as doubtful due to a rib injury.

Position Starter PG Paige Bueckers SG Arike Ogunbowale SF Kaila Charles PF NaLyssa Smith C Li Yueru

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings betting tips

With Caitlin Clark's health undertain, the best bet on the Fever will be Kelsey Mitchell. She has odds of -120 for over 18.5 points scored, which is a great return given she will see more of the ball in CC's absence.

For the Wings, Li Yueru should be the best choice available. Although Bueckers and Ogunbowale could be great picks, the duo often outcompete each other, making it difficult to pick between them. However, with the Fever's lack of height, Yueru's odds of -110 for over 8.5 rebounds should serve bettors well.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings prediction

The lack of depth on both teams and their contrasting results make it a difficult game to call. However, with a packed American Airlines Arena supporting the Dallas Wings and the Fever missing key players, the home team should get their fourth win in five games.

