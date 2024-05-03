Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings: Prediction and Preview for 2024 WNBA Preseason | May 3

The WNBA preseason begins today with the Indiana Fever set to kick off their 2024 season against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, in a highly anticipated matchup. The game will see NCAA standout Caitlin Clark make her WNBA debut, having been selected by the Fever as the first overall pick in this year's WNBA draft. In addition, with teams expected to make final cuts after the preseason, the stakes are high.

The WNBA preseason begins today (May 3) and will run through May 12. Teams will then finalize their rosters on May 13 before the start of the regular season on May 14.

Both teams are dealing with some injuries in tonight's preseason opener.

In the case of the Dallas Wings, the team will be without Ashley Owusu, and Satou Sabally who are both out for undisclosed reasons according to ESPN. They will also be without Lou Lopez Senechal, who, according to Jasmine Harper of Winsidr.com, is still fulfilling her overseas obligations before the WNBA season.

The Fever will reportedly be without Damiris Dantas according to Matt Cohen of Winsidr. The team also may or may not be without Kelsey Mitchell, who is listed as day-to-day by ESPN.

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings WNBA Preseason prediction and preview

According to ESPN Bet, the Dallas Wings sit as slight favorites to beat the Fever. The US-Based sportsbook has the Wings as -140 favorites while the Fever are +110 underdogs.

Dallas Wings finished the last season in fourth place with a record of 22-18. On the flip side, the Fever finished the season with a record of just 13-27. While the league doesn't follow the NBA's West/East playoff format, the Wings also notably made it to the second round of the playoffs.

The Fever on the other hand had an early offseason and didn't make the playoffs. However, fortune swung their way in the form of the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft. After drafting Caitlin Clark, the team hopes to impress this season following their 2023 struggles.

In addition to Clark, the team will also have the unanimous 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston returning to the court. While the pair have yet to compete alongside one another in a game, many believe that they will be a force to be reckoned with.

Prediction: Wings to win