"'No deposit, no return' mindset": Indiana Fever coach sets benchmark for Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and co ahead of season opener

All eyes are on the Indiana Fever ahead of the 2024 WNBA season as they have secured the prized consensus number one overall pick, Caitlin Clark, in the 2024 WNBA draft. Along with the expectations, head coach Christie Sides is making sure that their team is entering the new season with the right mentality.

Despite drafting Aliyah Boston in the 2023 WNBA draft as the first overall pick, the Indiana Fever still was not able to make the playoffs, finishing with the third-worst record in the league at 13-27, just above the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury.

Now with Caitlin Clark in the fold, the team hopes to rise up in the ranks as the two young players are set to anchor the Fever's future.

Looking forward to the WNBA season, Christie Sides already is setting the tone for the team stressing hard work will be rewarded.

"Everything is earned. Nothing is given to you," said Christie Sides. "Make sure we're in a 'no deposit, no return' mindset. You've got to put it in."

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Fever is set to kick off the regular season on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun at the Michigan Sun Arena. Their first home game at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will be two days later on May 16 against the WNBA Eastern Conference leaders New York Liberty.

Christie Sides impressed with Caitlin Clark's ability to distribute the basketball

The Indiana Fever is expected to be one of the most-watched WNBA teams in the upcoming 2024 season due to the popularity of Caitlin Clark. More known for her Steph Curry-like shooting, Coach Christie Sides was impressed by the Iowa standout after a few practice sessions and commended her ability to find an open teammate.

"Her passing ability, I mean, you saw some of the passes. I think we're not just used to having, you know, someone who can make some of those passes," said Sides at the 1:50 mark. "It's her passing. I'm just enamored at times to turn around because I'm like, about to like, get really excited."

In the college ranks, Caitlin Clark has been almost averaging a double-double a night with 8.9 assists per game. Now with the Fever, she is expected to start to form a backcourt tandem with Kelsey Mitchell, who led the team in scoring in the 2023 season.

Clark's addition brings a seasoned point guard to the team, with Erica Wheeler, the leading assists contributor for the Fever. coming off the bench. Clark's passing skills will enhance the scoring opportunities for Allyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith.