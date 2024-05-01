Caitlin Clark takes on fan expectations amid pressure to lead Fever to WNBA championship

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark has been impressive in the first couple of days of training camp as the team prepares for the WNBA season, which tips off on May 14. Her popularity and success have been talking points among her critics.

According to The Spun, carrying the weight of expectations and pressure on Clark's WNBA career is a positive sign for her. The focus on her team's success is what drives her.

"I think no matter what happens there’s going to be expectations and pressure on my shoulders and pressure on this team to be really good. That’s how you want it," Clark said. "We wouldn’t want anything else. We want people showing up to our games, people expecting us to win a lot of basketball games this year.

"And I’m expecting myself to play really well. I don’t think it’s anything that’s ever been different for me."

Clark's addition to the Indiana Fever could bolster their bid for a playoff run in the WNBA this season.

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark enjoys dropping dimes to her teammates at training camp

Rookie Caitlin Clark is known for scoring buckets in the NCAA. But her playmaking skills seem to be under the radar to some. The team's X account shared a clip of Caitlin Clark showing off her passing skills.

"Caitlin Clark has been dropping some dimes during training camp," Indiana tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The clip features highlights of Caitlin Clark's dimes to her teammates at training camp. In the video, Clark said she loves setting up her teammates for successful plays.

"You know, everybody wants to fall in love with the scoring and the long 3s," Clark said." I think it's my passing. Like, I just, I love setting my teammates up for success.

"I feel like I can kind of see the game develop a little bit faster and, you know, before a play even occurs. And I think my teammates can see that as well."

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will play the Connecticut Sun on May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.