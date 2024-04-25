 WATCH: Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever turn up the heat with montage of electrifying practice session

The Indiana Fever on Thursday released a video of their practice session, which gained a lot of attention on the internet. But it wasn't the drills or plays that had fans buzzing, it was the electrifying presence of WNBA draft phenom Caitlin Clark.

Crossovers that leave defenders in the dust. No-look passes that find teammates in stride. And, of course, silky smooth jump shots that seem to find nothing but the net. Clark does it all, and she does it with a swagger that has Fever fans already dreaming of championship parades.

The practice video, titled "adding more of the squad to the mix," is a sizzle reel of Clark's dazzling skills.

But Clark isn't the only Fever player heating things up. The video also features Indiana's core players, like Grace Berger and the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft, Aliyah Boston, putting in work. The chemistry and competitive spirit are palpable, and it's clear that the team is hungry for success.

Clark looks sharp, and the combination with Boston is going to be lethal

The Indiana Fever could be a major force to be reckoned with in the WNBA, thanks to the formidable pair of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. The impressive practice video shows that record-breaking college superstar Caitlin Clark is eager to team up with Aliyah Boston, the reigning Rookie of the Year.

Boston, the defensive anchor, had impressive overall numbers of 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 57.8%, including 4 of 10 on 3-pointers.

"This is a championship-caliber combo," WNBA analyst Jalen Rose said. "Clark creates scoring opportunities for herself and others, while Boston shuts down the paint. They're a perfect match."

The Indiana Fever haven't made it to the playoffs since 2016, but with the offensive prowess of Clark and the defensive dominance of Boston, the team is poised to break that dry spell. The WNBA community is abuzz with excitement, eagerly anticipating Indiana's resurgence. Basketball enthusiasts, brace yourself, the Indiana Fever are about to bring the heat.