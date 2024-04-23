Did Caitlin Clark outsell Cowboys jerseys on WNBA draft day? Report gives clarity after viral post on X

Caitlin Clark was a record-setting phenom for the Iowa Hawkeyes, drawing large audiences and viewers to women's basketball games. She was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft last week. The hype is as real as it gets.

Of many things that stood out during the WNBA draft, one particular report caught the attention of many and has since taken the internet by storm.

Award-winning sportswriter Dick Weiss posted on X that Caitlin Clark had sold more Indiana Fever jerseys than the entire Dallas Cowboys team did in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In what could've been a joke, this post quickly caught fire and has over 1.6 million views. It has begged the question of whether the report is real.

Did Caitlin Clark outsell Dallas Cowboys jerseys?

No, Caitlin Clark did not outsell the Cowboys jerseys. WFAA, an affiliate of ABC, reached out to Fanatics, which produces and sells jerseys for the NFL and WNBA among other professional sports, to verify Dick Weiss' post.

Fanatics said that the report was "not true/inaccurate" and didn't add any further information.

Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA is already being felt. She practically sold out all the Indiana Fever jerseys of all sizes within one hour after getting drafted. The Fanatics website said that the initial batch of Clark jerseys were sold out. The company added that the preorders were still available.

Expand Tweet

Cowboys jerseys have consistently been top-selling over the years

Being America's team comes with a lot of attention and popularity. And the Dallas Cowboys have lived up to it. Well, at least in terms of jersey sales, if not their success on the field the past few decades.

Consider the 2023 NFL season, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had the best-selling jersey, according to apparel giant Lids. He took the No. 1 position among all NFL players.

Parsons even overtook Patrick Mahomes, the best player in the league, who was featured second on the list.

Two Cowboys players had the top five best-selling jerseys in 2023: Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott. And teammate CeeDee Lamb's jerseys were among the top-selling ones throughout the season, according to Fanatics.

Check Out: Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2024

Here's the list of the top 10 NFL best-selling jerseys from the 2023 season:

Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets