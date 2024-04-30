Caitlin Clark's arrival on Indiana Fever prompts coach Christie Sides to make bold statements

Rookie Caitlin Clark has impressed in the first two days of the Indiana Fever's training camp as the team gears up for the start of the WNBA season on May 14. But for Indiana coach Christie Sides, her prized recruit's scoring is not the only thing her opponents should worry about.

According to the YardBarker, Sides said Clark's playmaking skills could also be a problem to opponents across the league.

"You’re not going to be able to double-team us," Sides said. "We’re going to have players out there on that court who can shoot it. Her ability to space the floor for us is incredible."

Caitlin Clark's passing was evident on Day 2 of training camp. The team's X account shared a video of her dropping dimes to her teammates. Clark said in the clip that she's intent on passing more than scoring for her team.

"You know, I think it's my passing. Like, I just, I love setting my teammates up for success," Clark said.

As the regular season opener looms, Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides seems confident that Caitlin Clark's versatility can overcome any team's defensive schemes focused on her.

Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides was impressed with Caitlin Clark's playmaking skills

Although former Iowa standout Caitlin Clark, who is in her first WNBA training camp, is best known for her scoring skills, she's also a superb playmaker.

Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides spoke highly of Clark's passing skills.

"Her passing ability, I mean, you saw some of the passes," Sides said. "I think we're not just used to having, you know, someone who can make some of those passes.

"It's her passing. I'm just enamored at times to turn around because I'm like, about to like, get really excited."

Sides also spoke about Clark's approach.

"She wants to fit in. She wants to win," Sides said. "Whatever that looks like, whatever she needs to do for us to win."

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will go up against the Connecticut Sun on May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.