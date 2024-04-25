Caitlin Clark & Kate Martin's debut practice images highlight disparity in Fever & Aces' training facilities

WNBA training camps are just a few days away as teams get ready for the season. Rookies Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin have already begun working out with their teams earlier than scheduled.

The former Iowa teammates will play against each other in the WNBA, which tips off on May 14. The Indiana Fever, Clark's team, and WNBA defending champion Las Vegas Aces, Martin's team, shared workout videos and photos on social media, featuring their prized recruits.

According to Grayson Weir of BroBible, the differences between the Fever and Aces' practice facilities are polarizing.

Expand Tweet

"Take note of the Fever facility, which looks like a classic midwest gym with red brick walls and high ceilings," Weir wrote. "Now let's compare that to Las Vegas. (Kate) Martin also pulled up to her new gym on Wednesday and it looks entirely different than the one in Indiana. The Aces' facility is much bigger and features a very different aesthetic."

Expand Tweet

The BroBible later said he was only illustrating the differences between Indiana's and Las Vegas' gyms.

Las Vegas uses a 50,000-square-foot facility that's the only complex built solely for a WNBA team. It opened in April 2023. Indiana opened its facility, which is connected to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in January 2021. The Indianapolis Star wrote a story in March detailing why the Fever's new practice facility is a draw for free agents.

"I am not trying to say that one facility is better than the other. I am simply pointing out the contrast," Weir wrote.

The WNBA's opening night on May 14 will highlight the debut games of Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin of the Las Vegas Aces. Among the games featured matches of the quadruple-header are Indiana versus the Connecticut Sun at 8 p.m. ET and the Phoenix Mercury versus Las Vegas at 10 p.m.

Indiana Fever shares video of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston in practice ahead of training camp on social media

Teams around the league have been running practice sessions ahead of training camp on Monday. Predictably drawing plenty of attention is Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark as she prepares for her May 14 debut game in the WNBA.

The team shared on social media a video of Clark and 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston playing together for the first time.

Expand Tweet

The video of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston in practice could be a preview of a solid tandem for the Indiana Fever in the upcoming WNBA season.

"