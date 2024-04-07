WATCH: Former national champ Aliyah Boston trolls Iowa fans with South Carolina chant ahead of national championship game

Former South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston will take sides when her former side faces off against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game. She was part of the team that lost in the Final Four to the same opponent last year.

Boston, who won the national championship with South Carolina in 2022 as the Most Outstanding Player, recently had a bit of fun at the expense of Iowa fans who had asked for a picture hilariously saying:

"Go Gamecocks on 3," Boston said.

Aliyah Boston interviewed South Carolina coach Dawn Staley after the Gamecocks beat the NC State Wolfpack in the Final Four clash and the coach revealed that her team wanted to win the championship for their former star.

“We want to do it for you. We really want to take care of Sunday for you and the freshies because you gave basketball everything you had, and you came up short in your senior year. So, hopefully, we can turn the tables and win it for you,” Staley said.

Aliyah Boston has unique insight into Caitlin Clark and Iowa

Aliyah Boston was part of one of the most dominant women's college basketball teams of recent times, coach Dawn Staley's 2022-2023 South Carolina Gamecocks.

They went into the Final Four 2023 NCAA tournament game as favorites to reach the national championship game and then Caitlin Clark happened, dropping 41 points to lead the Hawkeyes to their first-ever national championship game.

During her ESPN commentary duties, Aliyah Boston revealed how the 2023 South Carolina team prepared to deal with Clark.

“We just talked about how she scores the ball,” Boston said. “That’s exactly what she did. There were a lot of different schemes that we planned to do. But Caitlin shot the ball really well, and I think so did her other [teammates].

"That’s the problem. When everyone is hitting, it really opens up the floor and … it’s hard to track, it’s hard to hedge because one more kick out, no hesitation, they can get a three up."

Boston left college basketball after that defeat and was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft to the Indiana Fever. She will likely end up being teammates with Clark who is widely expected to be picked No. 1 overall by the Fever as well.

Aliyah Boston will hope that the 2023-2024 South Carolina team can somehow deal with the threat of Caitlin Clark and finally deliver an unbeaten season and win the national championship that she came so close to winning.

