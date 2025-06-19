Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 19 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever are on the road to face the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday at Chase Center. It's the first regular-season game between the two teams as Golden State is in its inaugural WNBA season. Both teams are off to decent starts and are middle of the pack in the standings. Indy is sixth with a 6-5 record, while Golden State is seventh with a 5-6 record.
Indiana went on a 3-2 run after Caitlin Clark sustained a left quad injury on May 23. Since her return on Saturday, the Fever picked up wins against the then-undefeated New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. They beat the Sun 88-71 on Tuesday behind Clark’s 20 points.
The Valkyries last played on Tuesday and suffered an 80-71 loss to the Dallas Wings. Before the loss, they were on a three-game winning streak.
While Golden State hasn’t been great, it has shown promise in its debut season. In the last loss, it stayed competitive for most of the game until a 22-14 fourth quarter gave Dallas the win.
The Fever vs Valkyries regular-season game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT at Chase Center. The game will be broadcast nationally on Prime Video, while local coverage will be provided by KPIX 5, KOVR 13 and WTHR Channel 13. Fans can also watch the game on demand on WNBA League Pass after it ends.
Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries: Injury reports
Indiana Fever injury report
The Fever continue to be without DeWanna Bonner who is out due to personal reasons.
Golden State Valkyries injury report
The Valkyries didn’t report any injuries for the game, as per ESPN.
Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries: Starting lineups and depth chart
Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the probable starting lineups and depth charts.
Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart
Indiana coach Stephanie White should start:
PG: Caitlin Clark SG: Kelsey Mitchell SF: Natasha Howard PF: Lexie Hull C: Aliyah Boston
Golden State Valkyries starting lineup and depth chart
Golden State coach Natalie Nakase should start:
PG: Veronica Burton SG: Carla Leite SF: Stephanie Talbot PF: Kayla Thornton C: Monique Billings