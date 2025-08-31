Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 31 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever are on a three-game road trip, set to travel to San Francisco for their clash against the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.

The clash at Chase Center marks the third and final meeting between the two teams, with the Valkyries having clinched the season series 2-0.

Indiana Fever vs. Golden State Valkyries Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on NBA TV, KPIX, KOVR 13 and FDSIN. Fans can also watch the contest via live stream on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Fever (-135) vs Valkyries (+114)

Odds: Fever (-2 -110) vs Valkyries (+2 -110)

Total (O/U): Fever (o158 -110) vs Valkyries (u158 -109)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

Indiana Fever vs. Golden State Valkyries Preview

The first meeting between the Fever and the Valkyries this season took place on June 19 at Chase Center. Indiana came out in full strength, featuring their star trio of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

However, the hosts pulled away with an 88-77 victory. Kayla Thornton was the biggest difference maker, with 16 points and six rebounds. She had plenty of help, as Veronica Burton, Chloe Bibby, Tiffany Hayes and Laeticia Amihere scored in double figures.

Golden State was even more dominant in its subsequent matchup three weeks later, securing an 80–61 win. Thornton and Burton once again stole the spotlight, combining for 39 points and 16 rebounds.

Indiana Fever vs. Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups

Fever

PG: Odyssey Sims | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: Lexie Hull | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston

Valkyries

PG: Veronica Burton | SG: Kaila Charles | SF: Janelle Salaun | PF: Temitope Fagbenle | C: Iliana Rupert

Indiana Fever vs. Golden State Valkyries Betting Tips

Aliyah Boston has put up strong numbers for the Fever this season, averaging 15.6 points per game. Lately, her scoring output has increased to 17.6 points per game in her last eight outings. With that kind of momentum, she looks well-positioned to clear the 13.5-point prop.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries’ Veronica Burton has been the primary playmaker, averaging 5.6 assists per game this year. Her role has expanded in recent weeks, with Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton sidelined. She’s responded by averaging 6.7 assists in August. Expect Burton to surpass the 6.5-assist prop.

Indiana Fever vs. Golden State Valkyries Prediction

The Valkyries and the Fever are in a tight race for a playoff spot, with half a game separating them in the standings. Both teams are riding two-game win streaks heading into this matchup.

Even though the Fever will be without several key players, including Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Chloe Bibby and Aari McDonald, they are expected to come out strong.

Their recent form backs that up, as they’ve taken down tough opponents in their last two games - the Seattle Storm and the LA Sparks.

