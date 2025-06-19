Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - June 19 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries matchup is one of two WNBA regular-season games scheduled for Thursday. Indiana is sixth in the standings with a 6-5 record, while Golden State is just behind at seventh with a 5-6 record.
This will be the first ever game between the two teams as the Valkyries are in their inaugural WNBA season.
Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries game details and odds
The Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 19, at Chase Center. The game will air nationally on Prime Video. It will also air locally on KPIX 5, KOVR 13 and WTHR Channel 13. Fans can watch the game on demand on WNBA League Pass after it ends.
Moneyline: Fever (-750) vs. Valkyries (+525)
Spread: Fever (-12) vs. Valkyries (+12)
Total (O/U): Fever -110 (o163.5) vs. Valkyries -110 (u163.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries preview
The Fever’s season stuttered a bit in the absence of Caitlin Clark but they have found their groove since her return against the New York Liberty on Saturday. Indiana took down the then-undefeated New York 102-88 behind Clark’s near triple-double of 32 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
She followed it up with a 20-point outing in a 88-71 win against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.
Indiana is on a two-game win streak and is favored to get an easy win against the Valkyries. However, the Bay Area team has proved that it is no pushover. While it is coming off of a 80-71 loss to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, it was on a three-game win streak before the loss.
Monique Billings led the Valkyries with 18 points and eight rebounds on Tuesday, while Kayla Thornton had 17 points.
Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries betting tips
Caitlin Clark’s points total for the game is set at 20.5, which is under her season average of 21.3 points per game. Bet on the over.
Kayla Thornton’s points total is set at 13.5, a mark she has crossed in four straight games. Expect Thornton to keep her good form going.
Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries prediction
The oddsmakers favor the Fever to get a lopsided win despite being on the road. It’s no surprise as Caitlin Clark has the capability to have that kind of impact in a game. We expect Indiana to cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total surpasses the 163.5-point mark.