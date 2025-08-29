Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever travel west on Friday to face the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this term, with all the Sparks winning ll three encounters.

Ad

The two teams enter this matchup with different momentum. The Fever are coming off a 95-75 victory over the Seattle Storm, while the Sparks fell 92-84 to the Phoenix Mercury. Still, Los Angeles holds the edge over the last 10 games, winning six and dropping four, compared to Indiana’s four wins and six losses.

In the standings, the Fever have the upper hand as both teams battle for a playoff berth. Indiana (20-18) sits sixth while the Sparks (17-19) sit just outside the final postseason spot.

Ad

Trending

Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks Game Details

The inter-conference game between the Fever and the Sparks is scheduled for tip-off at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on Aug. 29. Fans can follow the game nationally on the ION network, while viewers online can follow the game live on the FUBO TV app.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Ad

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Indiana Fever +1.5 o178.5 (-115) +105 LA Sparks -1.5 u178.5 (-105) -125

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks Preview

The Fever entered the season as favorites to contend with the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx for the WNBA title. But a string of injuries has left them battling for a playoff spot with six games left.

Nevertheless, they’ve held their own and remain firmly in the race as they begin a three-game road trip against playoff rivals. Opening in Los Angeles, the Fever will aim for a win over the Sparks before moving on to the Bay Area and Phoenix.

Ad

Although Caitlin Clark is the most recognizable star for the Fever, she has been out with a groin injury since the All-Star break. In her absence, Kelsey Mitchell has stepped up and led the team in scoring. The All-Star has averaged 20.7 points and 3.4 assists per game, the most by any Fever player this term.

Meanwhile, the LA Sparks have been great in the second half of the season, but their horrific start to the season looks to have cost them a place in the postseason. Like the Fever, the Sparks dealt with multiple injuries at the start of the season, which left them struggling for consistency. Although they have had a strong run after the All-Star break, the Sparks need to win their remaining games to have a chance of reaching the playoffs.

Ad

In terms of player performances, Kelsey Plum has been their best one. The guard is averaging 20.4 points and 5.9 assists per game, featuring in all 38 games. Furthermore, Dearica Hamby has been a consistent performer alongside Plum, recording 18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks Predicted Lineups

The Fever will enter this game with a depleted backcourt. Guards Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson are all ruled out of the game. In their absence, the starting five should feature the following players:

Ad

Position Player PG Odyssey Sims SG Kelsey Mitchell SF Lexie Hull PF Natasha Howard C Aliyah Boston

Ad

Meanwhile, the Sparks will be without Rickea Jackson for the game and should start with the following team.

Position Player PG Kelsey Plum SG Julie Allemand SF Cameron Brink PF Dearica Hamby C Azura Stevens

Ad

Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks Betting Tips

The Fever should be led by Kelsey Mitchell against the Sparks. She has recorded over 20 points in her last four games and offers odds of +100 for over 20.5 points scored, which is a great return.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Plum stands out as the top pick from the Sparks. With odds of -110 to score over 20.5 points and having topped 20 points in each of her last six outings, she’s well positioned to continue that streak against the Fever.

Ad

Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks Prediction

The LA Sparks hold a slight advantage against the Indiana Fever, according to bookies, and will look to make the most of their home court advantage.

They have also been hugely successful against the Fever this season. However, Indiana should earn their first win against the Spark this term as it looks to continue its momentum after beating the Storm in their last game.

Our prediction: The Fever to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More