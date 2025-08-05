Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks prediction and betting tips - Aug 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever head west on Tuesday to face the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, with the Sparks winning both.

Both teams enter this contest following victories against the Seattle Storm. The Fever continued their winning run with a 78-74 win on Sunday, while the Sparks recorded a thrilling 108-106 victory in second overtime on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. The two teams also have similar records in their last 10 games, with Indiana winning eight and losing two, while Los Angeles has won seven and lost three.

However, in terms of the standings, the Fever (17-12) are comfortably in fifth while the Sparks (12-15), climbing the ranks, are 10th.

Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks game details and odds

The inter-conference game between the Fever and the Sparks is scheduled for tip-off at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the contest live on the Spectrum Sports and WTHR Channel 13 networks.

The game will also be broadcast live on CBSSN, while viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass. Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Indiana Fever -1.5 o176.5 (-110) -125 LA Sparks +1.5 u176.5 (-110) +105

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks preview

The Fever enter this game as the most in-form team in the league. Riding a five-game win streak, this is their longest positive run this season. On the road for a four-game stretch, the Fever head to Phoenix after their game in LA.

With star Caitlin Clark missing games due to injury, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston continue to lead the Fever. Mitchell leads the team in scoring, averaging 19.5 points per game, while Boston is averaging 15.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per outing.

Meanwhile, the Sparks have enjoyed a winning run of their own in recent weeks. The LA outfit held a five-game win streak before their loss to the Las Vegas Aces at the end of July but earned an entertaining win in their first contest of the month. On the road in their last game, the Sparks will return home against the Fever.

The Sparks have been led by their All-Star Kelsey Plum this season. The guard has averaged 20.3 points in 26 games, shooting 40.9%. Furthermore, Dearica Hamby is averaging 17.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks predicted starting lineups

The Fever will continue to miss the services of Caitlin Clark, who remains out with a groin injury. In her absence, they should start with the following set:

Position Starter PG Aari McDonald SG Sophie Cunningham SF Kelsey Mitchell PF Natahsa Howard C Aliyah Boston

The Sparks, meanwhile, enter this game with a healthy roster and should start with the following lineup:

Position Starter PG Kelsey Plum SG Julie Allemand SF Rickea Jackson PF Dearica Hamby C Azura Stevens

Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks betting tips

The Fever will continue to depend on Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston in Clark's absence. However, the center offers better odds of -114 for over 24.5 points and rebounds scored. Boston has a double-double in her last five games and should be favored to do so again on Tuesday.

Azura Stevens, meanwhile, should be the favored pick from LA, with the center offering odds of -115 for over 12.5 points scored. Stevens recorded 20+ points in both games against the Fever this season and should average similar figures at Crypto.com Arena.

Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks prediction

The upcoming game between the Fever and the Sparks is expected to be a close contest, as indicated by their similar odds. Although the Sparks have the advantage of playing at home, the Fever are likely to continue their strong performance this season and avenge the two losses they suffered earlier.

Our prediction: The Fever to win

