Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (May 24)

Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks will be one of the most hyped-up games of the early 2024 season. The No. 1 and No. 2 drafted rookies of this year will be going against each other for the first time this WNBA season.

The game is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday, May 24.

The season hasn't been easy for Caitlin Clark and the Fever, as they have dropped all five games of the season so far. On the other hand, the story has been pretty much the same for Cameron Brink and the Sparks, who have dropped two out of the three games.

Clark has been leading her team in points and assists per game. In five games, the Fever rookie is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 assists. On the other hand, Dearica Hamby is leading the Sparks, averaging 22 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.

So far, the Fever and the Sparks have faced each other 46 times in league history. The Sparks have won 33 of those games.

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks: Injury reports

Indiana Fever injury report for May 24

The Indiana Fever has Damiris Dantas on the injury report. Dantas, who has been dealing with the knee injury is out indefinitely and her contract has been suspended temporarily.

LA Sparks injury report for May 24

The LA Sparks have two players, Julie Allemand and Azura Stevens, on the injury report. Allemand is out for the season after going through ankle surgery. Stevens is also listed out with a left arm injury which she suffered while playing in China.

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks: Starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Fever starting lineups and depth chart

Guards: Forwards: Centers: Grace Berger Aliyah Boston* Temi Fagbenle Caitlin Clark* Damiris Dantas Lexie Hull Katie Lou Samuelson Kelsey Mitchell* Victaria Saxton Celeste Taylor NaLyssa Smith* Kristy Wallace* Erica Wheeler

LA Sparks starting lineups and depth chart

Guard Forward Center Lexie Brown* Dearica Hamby Cameron Brink* Layshia Clarendon* Rickea Jackson Li Yueru Kia Nurse* Cameron Brink Aari McDonald Kia Nurse Zia Cooke Stephanie Talbot Rae Burrell Azura Stevens Dearica Hamby*

*: Indicates that the player is expected to feature in the starting five for this matchup

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks: Key Matchups

Both teams have a chance to better their record in the season. While the Fever will be looking forward to snapping their losing streak, the Sparks will look to improve their record in the season.

One of the key matchups in the game will be between Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink. Both No. 1 and No. 2 picks will have something to prove against each other in their new jerseys and on a new platform.

Another key matchup to look for is two guards, Kia Nurse and Kelsey Mitchell, going against each other.