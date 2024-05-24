Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks Prediction and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (May 24)

There is just one game on the WNBA schedule on Friday, and it's the Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks. It's the battle of the first two picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft – Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink. The Fever are looking for their first win of the season, while the Sparks are looking to start a winning streak.

Indiana is coming off an 85-83 loss to the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, which was their fifth defeat of the season. They were blown out in their first two games before bouncing back in the last three, keeping it close. Caitlin Clark has been great for the Fever despite her turnovers and foul trouble.

Meanwhile, the Sparks defeated the Washington Mystics 70-68 on Tuesday. It was a hard-fought win for the Sparks, given the struggles on offense and foul trouble by Cameron Brink. She has been good defensively, but her scoring needs some work and should improve as the season progresses.

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks game is on Friday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It starts at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on ION. It's also available via live stream on WNBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Fever (-123) vs Sparks (+105)

Spread: Fever -2.5 (-115) vs Sparks +2.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Fever o163.5 (-110) vs Sparks u163.5 (-110)

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks preview

The LA Sparks and Indiana Fever have faced each other 46 times in the WNBA. The Sparks have dominated the matchup with 33 wins against the Fever's 13. The Sparks swept last year's season series 3-0. The last time the Fever won against Los Angeles was on May 28, 2022, in a 101-96 victory.

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks injury report and starting lineups

Damiris Dantas has been ruled out due to a knee injury and will be re-evaluated in the next few weeks. Here's how coach Christie Sides could line up for the game:

G - Kelsey Mitchell | G - Kristy Wallace | G - Caitlin Clark | F - NaLyssa Smith | F - Aliyah Boston

There are nine players on the Fever rotation, including Temi Fagbenle, Erica Wheeler, Katie Lou Samuelson and Lexie Hull.

Meanwhile, the LA Sparks have one player on their injury report – Azura Stevens. Here's what Curt Miller's lineup might look like.

G - Layshia Clarendon | G - Kia Nurse | G - Lexie Brown | F - Dearica Hamby | F - Cameron Brink

The Sparks rely on Rickea Jackson for some energy off the bench. They have not established players like Stephanie Talbot, Aari McDonald, Zia Cooke and Li Yueru.

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks prediction

The Indiana Fever are the slight favorites to beat the LA Sparks on Friday night. The Fever might not have any wins this season, but their last two defeats have been close games.

The Sparks have only one win this season, which was an unimpressive one against the Washington Mystics. Oddsmakers predict a win for the Fever, with the Sparks to cover the spread. The total will likely go over 163.5 points.