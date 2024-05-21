"This one hurts"- Caitlin Clark opens up on 4th consecutive loss despite valiant effort

Following the Indiana Fever's home loss against the Connecticut Sun on Monday, Caitlin Clark opened up about suffering four consecutive losses to start the season during the post-game interview. When asked about her logo three in the final quarter of the game, which gave the Fever a 70-68 lead, Clark had the Fever home crowd in mind when she shared that losing Monday's game hurt.

The Fever's star rookie highlighted that the game had many opportunities for the team to take over and that the Fever were able to put up a valiant fight against the league's top contenders.

"Yeah I think it was a big shot, gave us some momentum, got the crowd going," Clark said. "Our crowd was incredible, our fans were incredible. I think you can see the progress this team is making and that's why this one hurts a lot because we were right there and we had plenty to go win the game and then you don't it's just some little things that we do to ourselves."

"Just the little things, I think they made a lot more free throws than we did. They made 24, they shot 30 to our 13, but it is what it is, it's the little things that you can clean up and are in our control.

"I thought that our crowd was great, they rallied behind us, they gave us some great energy and I hope they continue to come back because it's going to be a fun season," Clark continued.

"We got to remember that we played two of the top teams in the league and we were right there with the Sun tonight and really had a few opportunities to take the lead and give ourselves a chance."

Caitlin Clark recorded 17 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two blocks to lead the Fever's losing effort as they fell 88-84 to record their second loss to the Sun this season. The Fever previously also lost back-to-back matchups against the New York Liberty to record their second and third loss of the season.

Caitlin Clark's outburst leads to first career technical foul as Fever remain winless

With the Fever up one point and 3:41 left in the final quarter of Monday's game against the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark was called for a transition take foul after committing a turnover. Following the call, Clark appeared to curse at a referee, leading to an immediate whistle and a technical foul called on her.

The Sun tied the game with a free throw they gained due to Clark's technical foul. Moreover, the fever never led the game after that.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will look to snap their losing streak and record their first win of the season in the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.