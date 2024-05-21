Months after historic $28m contract, Caitlin Clark follows in Michael Jordan's footsteps with major collab

Caitlin Clark is struggling to get wins with the Indiana Fever after starting the season with four straight defeats; however, she has been getting the wins off of the court. The 2024 WNBA draft top pick signed a multi-year deal with Wilson, as per Vinciane Ngomsi of the Boardroom.

The only other and last athlete to strike a deal with Wilson? The one and only Michael Jordan. While Clark has some way to go to be spoken in the same breath as Jordan, it’s fair to say that she is definitely on her way to greatness.

For any basketball lover, it’s no news that Wilson manufactures some of the best balls for the sport. It also provides the official ball for WNBA games.

Caitlin Clark’s connection to the brand is nothing new, as she has been using the company’s products since childhood. She told Boardroom:

“I loved that thing more than anything. My brothers and I would always fight over it. That was the best basketball. But I’m just super excited to have a collaboration and create basketballs together that are really cool.

"I’ve seen the designs that young girls, boys, whoever can get their hands on and go dribble in the driveway or take it to practice with them.”

The monetary details of the deal aren’t public yet, but fans can assume it to be a multi-million deal, especially after her $28 million contract with Nike. According to The Athletic, Caitlin Clark continued her association with Nike following the most lucrative deal for a WNBA player.

Prior to this deal, Clark had a NIL deal with the Oregon-based company that expired at the end of the 2023-24 collegiate season.

More details about Caitlin Clark’s deal with Wilson

As per the report by Boardroom, Clark’s role “includes testing, advising, and providing feedback on a range of basketball gear.” The first basketball design of the collaboration includes engravings that recognize Clark’s historic moments with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Fever guard said:

“I think it is super special, and it’s been fun for me. I feel like I was just that young kid who had those basketballs that I would store in the garage.

"I’m just very lucky and fortunate to partner with Wilson to create something that everyone can enjoy. It connects with a lot of generations, and it’ll be fun to see kids walking around holding them.”

While life with the Indiana Fever hasn’t gotten off to the greatest of starts, things can only get better for Caitlin Clark.