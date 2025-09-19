  • home icon
Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces 2025 WNBA playoffs second-round Schedule | Dates, TV details and more

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 19, 2025 04:52 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn

The Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces are through to the semifinals by eliminating their respective opponents on Thursday. Indiana pulled off an 87-85 win in Atlanta to enter the second round for the first time since 2015. Las Vegas barely held on against the Seattle Storm 74-73 for their seventh straight appearance past the first round of the playoffs.

The best-of-5 series will begin Sunday in Las Vegas, where the Aces have not lost since Aug. 3. Game 2 will likewise be in Sin City before the series shifts to Indianapolis in Game 3 on Friday.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces semifinal schedule

GameDateLocationTimeTV schedule
Game 1Sept. 21, SundayLas Vegas3 p.m. ETABC
Game 2Sept. 23, TuesdayLas Vegas9.30 p.m. ETESPN
Game 3Sept. 26, FridayIndianaTBDESPN2
Game 4 (if necessary)Sept. 28, SundayIndiana3 p.m. ETTBD
Game 5 (if necessary)Sept. 30, TuesdayLas VegasTBDTBD
Indiana Fever won the regular season series against Las Vegas Aces

Nobody dominated the WNBA the way the Las Vegas Aces did since early August. From eighth in the standings, the Aces nailed the No. 2 seed in the playoffs by ending the regular season with a 16-0 record. The Fever own a 2-1 season series edge against A’ja Wilson and Co. but never clashed with the Aces during the powerhouse team’s late surge.

The Fever lost to the Aces in Las Vegas 89-81 in early June to open hostilities. Without Caitlin Clark, Indiana bounced back by annihilating the Aces 81-54 in the rematch in early July. The Fever secured the season series with an 80-70 home win late that month.

Classic offense vs defense could highlight Fever-Aces semifinal series

With several key players relegated to cheerleaders in the playoffs, the Indiana Fever turned to their defense to upset the Atlanta Dream. Anchored by All-Star Aliyah Boston, the Fever owned a 93.4 defensive rating, second-best in the playoffs. Boston and her teammates, limited the Dream to 28.1% 3-point shooting, a crucial stat against the Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas offense has hummed in the playoffs. They have a 111.6 offensive rating, second in the postseason. Behind Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, the Aces have been particularly deadly from 3-point distance, making a sizzling 40.0% of their 3s against Seattle.

The Aces have the healthier team with a deeper lineup, making the Indiana Fever definitive underdogs. But like in the series against the Dream, the Fever are out to prove an upset is always possible even in a best-of-5 series.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
