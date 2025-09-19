Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces 2025 WNBA playoffs second-round Schedule | Dates, TV details and more

The Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces are through to the semifinals by eliminating their respective opponents on Thursday. Indiana pulled off an 87-85 win in Atlanta to enter the second round for the first time since 2015. Las Vegas barely held on against the Seattle Storm 74-73 for their seventh straight appearance past the first round of the playoffs.The best-of-5 series will begin Sunday in Las Vegas, where the Aces have not lost since Aug. 3. Game 2 will likewise be in Sin City before the series shifts to Indianapolis in Game 3 on Friday.Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces semifinal scheduleGameDateLocationTimeTV scheduleGame 1Sept. 21, SundayLas Vegas3 p.m. ETABCGame 2Sept. 23, TuesdayLas Vegas9.30 p.m. ETESPNGame 3Sept. 26, FridayIndianaTBDESPN2Game 4 (if necessary)Sept. 28, SundayIndiana3 p.m. ETTBDGame 5 (if necessary)Sept. 30, TuesdayLas VegasTBDTBDIndiana Fever won the regular season series against Las Vegas AcesNobody dominated the WNBA the way the Las Vegas Aces did since early August. From eighth in the standings, the Aces nailed the No. 2 seed in the playoffs by ending the regular season with a 16-0 record. The Fever own a 2-1 season series edge against A’ja Wilson and Co. but never clashed with the Aces during the powerhouse team’s late surge.The Fever lost to the Aces in Las Vegas 89-81 in early June to open hostilities. Without Caitlin Clark, Indiana bounced back by annihilating the Aces 81-54 in the rematch in early July. The Fever secured the season series with an 80-70 home win late that month.Classic offense vs defense could highlight Fever-Aces semifinal seriesWith several key players relegated to cheerleaders in the playoffs, the Indiana Fever turned to their defense to upset the Atlanta Dream. Anchored by All-Star Aliyah Boston, the Fever owned a 93.4 defensive rating, second-best in the playoffs. Boston and her teammates, limited the Dream to 28.1% 3-point shooting, a crucial stat against the Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs.Meanwhile, the Las Vegas offense has hummed in the playoffs. They have a 111.6 offensive rating, second in the postseason. Behind Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, the Aces have been particularly deadly from 3-point distance, making a sizzling 40.0% of their 3s against Seattle.The Aces have the healthier team with a deeper lineup, making the Indiana Fever definitive underdogs. But like in the series against the Dream, the Fever are out to prove an upset is always possible even in a best-of-5 series.