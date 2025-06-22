Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - June 22 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces on June 22 to continue their 2025 WNBA regular season campaign. The Fever is coming off a loss against the Golden State Valkyries on June 19, while the Aces are riding a three-game losing skid, with their last loss being against the Seattle Storm on Friday.

Indiana is 6-6 in the season, occupying the seventh seed. The Aces, winners of the 2022 and 2023 WNBA titles, have struggled to start the season, falling to the eighth seed with a 5-7 record.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces game details

The game will happen inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas and is set to tip off at 3 PM Eastern time. The Fever-Aces matchup will be available on national television via ESPN, and can be streamed on WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Fever -120 vs Aces +110

Spread: Fever -1.5 vs Aces +1.5

Total (O/U): Fever -105 (o171.5) vs Aces -115 (u171.5)

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces betting tips

For the Fever, Aliyah Boston has been their rebounding leader with 8.1 rebounds per game. Facing the Aces’ frontcourt led by A’ja Wilson, expect the third-year forward to struggle in getting her position inside the paint. Bet on her to go under her average in the rebounding department against the Aces.

Meanwhile, Fever star Caitlin Clark struggled in their last game against the Valkyries, shooting 3-of-14 from the field, putting up just 11 points. Clark could be raring to find her offensive groove once again. Expect her to go over 23 points in the matchup.

The Fever’s weak point in their lineups has been at their center spot, potentially allowing Aces star and reigning MVP Wilson to dominate inside. Bet on Wilson to score over 25 points against the Fever, as she may impose her will against the thin front line of the Fever.

Aside from Wilson, bet on Jackie Young to be an offensive weapon for the Aces. We predict that she will score over 18 points against the Fever.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction

The Fever and the Aces have been falling short of their early-season expectations this year. As both squads aim to bounce back from their previous losses, expect the game to be closely contested. However, we predict that the Aces will pull it off on their home floor to snap a three-game slide.

