Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 21 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces will open their semifinal series on Sunday in Sin City. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever to the next round following an upset win over the Atlanta Dream in the first round. Indiana will next take on the hottest team entering the playoffs.Meanwhile, the Aces held off the gritty and tough-fighting Seattle Storm to clinch their seventh straight semifinal appearance. After going unbeaten for over a month, the Aces had to go through the eye of the needle to prevent the Storm from pulling off an upset. A’ja Wilson and Co. look to take advantage of the Fever’s injury-riddled roster to draw first blood.Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Fever (+320) vs. Aces (-588)Odds: Fever (+9.0 -123) vs. Aces (-9.0 -116)Total (O/U): Fever (o163.5 -110) vs. Aces (u163.5 -110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces previewThe resilient Indiana Fever, who rallied to win Game 3 against the Atlanta Dream, will face another clear favorite in the semis. In Indiana’s push to the next round, they leaned on a balanced attack and stifling defense to overcome the odds. They will need to have more of those ingredients to beat the A’ja Wilson-led team.Indiana’s 3-point defense has to be on point against the Aces, who shot 40.0% from deep. The Fever held the Dream to 28.1% shooting from long distance, but Las Vegas’ Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd offer arguably a tougher matchup.Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces have to limit their turnovers and match the Fever’s energy and relentlessness. Indiana leads the playoffs with 18.0 points per game off errors. They also rank third in second-chance points.Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineupsFeverPG: Odyssey Sims | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: Lexie Hull | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah BostonAcesPG: Chelsea Gray | PG: Jackie Young | SF: Kierstan Bell | PF: NaLyssa Smith | C: A’ja WilsonIndiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces betting tipsKelsey Mitchell is averaging 23.3 points per game in the playoffs. She will be the Aces’ top priority on defense, but the All-Star guard could still eke past her 20.0 (O/U) points prop.The A’ja Wilson juggernaut train has continued in the playoffs. Averaging 29.3 ppg in the postseason,Wilson dropped 38 in Game 3 against the Storm. Seattle arguably had the better frontline to battle Wilson, but she still had a dominant series.Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard are solid defenders, but the MVP favorite could go over her 25.5 (O/U) points prop.Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces predictionLas Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon told reporters on Friday that the Indiana Fever have not faced the “real Aces.” The Fever were not on the Aces’ schedule during their 16-0 romp to end the regular season.The Aces, the home team, have the healthier roster with more championship experience. They could blow past the Fever and beat the -8.0 spread.