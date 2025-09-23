Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 23 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semis, Game 2 

The Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever resume their 2025 WNBA playoffs semis clash in Game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday. The Fever surprisingly lead the series 1-0 after causing an upset in the series opener on Sunday with an 89-73 win.

Ad

Kelsey Mitchell was decisive with 34 points on 52.2% shooting. Meanwhile, Odyssey Sims played an excellent cameo with 17 points on 53.8% shooting. The Fever also amped their defensive effort, limiting four-time MVP A'ja Wilson to only 16 points on a measly 6 of 22 shooting.

Feared to be a lopsided series in the Aces' favor, there's more than enough to look forward to in this contest after Indiana neutralized Las Vegas' homecourt advantage.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 23

Money line: Fever +330, Aces -440

Ad

Trending

Spread: Fever +9 (-110), Aces -9 (-110)

Total over/under: Fever o165 (-108), Aces u165 (-112)

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Preview

The Indiana Fever's confidence will be sky high after an unexpected result in Game 1. They don't have much to lose after beginning the playoffs as the biggest underdogs and carrying that label into the semis against the Aces.

The Fever's fearless brand of play in Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and other injured players' absences can bother the best and that's what they must lean on.

Ad

The onus will again be on MVP candidate Kelsey Mitchell and All-Star center Aliyah Boston to take the game to the Aces. Las Vegas had no response to Mitchell's blitz, while Boston's commendable defense on A'ja Wilson was key in Game 1's massive win.

Meanwhile, the Aces must overcome a bevy of issues to level the series. It starts with newly crowned four-time MVP Wilson, who produced one of her most underwhelming playoff performances in recent memory. Wilson shooting 6 of 22 was the biggest swing factor in Game 1's outcome.

Ad

The Aces also need to set the tone for this game and meet the Fever's intensity.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting 5s

Fever

G - Odyssey Sims, G - Kelsey Mitchell, F - Lexie Hull, F - Natasha Howard, C - Aliyah Boston

Aces

G - Chelsey Gray, G - Jackie Young, F - Kiersten Bell, F - A'ja Wilson, C - NaLyssa Smith

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Tips

Ad

Kelsey Mitchell is favored to score under 20.5 points, despite her 34-point effort in Game 1. The Aces will probably come up with a suitable game plan for the All-Star and look to make things tough.

Meanwhile, A'ja Wilson is favored to score over 24.5 points. The Aces star hasn't had two games in a row scoring under 20 since Aug. 3, and it's unlikely to change on Tuesday.

Her teammate, Chelsea Gray, is favored to dish over 5.5 assists. Gray tallied under five assists for the first time in five games in the series opener. With the Aces hoping to move the ball more, expect her to hone in on her playmaking abilities.

Ad

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Prediction

The Fever may have jumped off to a flying start in this series, but the Aces are heavily favored to pull one back on Tuesday, with oddsmakers placing a -440 money line on A'ja Wilson and Co.

The Aces will be better prepared after witnessing Indiana's potential. They remain the healthier, experienced and more talented team on paper, so a Las Vegas win seems likely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More