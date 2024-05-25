Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (May 25)

The Indiana Fever hit the road to face reigning WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. The upcoming matchup will be the first time the teams face each other this season after the Aces beat the Fever 88-80 in their last matchup on June 27 during the 2023 WNBA season.

Ahead of Saturday's game, the Fever snapped their five-game losing streak with a 78-73 win over the LA Sparks on Friday to improve to 1-5 for the season. Star rookie Caitlin Clark led the Fever's victory charge with 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block.

Meanwhile, the Aces slipped to 2-1 for the season after losing 98-88 to the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday. Jackie Young led the team's effort with 23 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals, albeit in a losing cause.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Fever-Aces matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will be nationally televised on NBA TV and will also be live streamed on FuboTV, DirecTV or the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Aces (-1500) vs Fever (+790)

Spread: Aces (-15) vs Fever (+15)

Total (O/U): 172.5

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces preview

The Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces have faced each other 53 times in the WNBA.

The Aces have dominated the rivalry with 34 wins compared to the Fever's 19. Moreover, the Aces had a 3-0 record against the Fever in the 2023 season before clinching the WNBA championship, while the Fever failed to make the playoffs.

While the Fever seek back-to-back wins, the Aces are coming off a three-day break and will be well-rested as they look to defend their home court.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces injury report and starting lineups

The Fever only has Damiris Dantas listed as out on their injury report. Coach Christie Sides is anticipated to deploy a starting lineup of Caitlin Clark (G), Kelsey Mitchell (G), NaLyssa Smith (F), Kristy Wallace (G) and Aliyah Boston (C).

Meanwhile, the Aces have three players listed on their injury report: Kierstan Bell and Chelsea Gray are listed as out, while Elizabeth Kitley is out for the season. Coach Becky Hammon is expected to use a starting lineup of Jackie Young (G), Alysha Clark (G), Kelsey Plum (F), A'Ja Wilson (G) and Kiah Stokes (C).

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

The Las Vegas Aces are highly favored to clinch victory against the Indiana Fever. Although the reigning champions are coming off a defeat, they are expected to return to winning ways at home.