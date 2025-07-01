Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for July 1 | 2025 Commissioner's Cup final

The Indiana Fever travel to Target Center on Tuesday to take on the Minnesota Lynx in the 2025 Commissioner’s Cup Final. The Fever won four of their five in-season tournament games to reach the final, defeating the Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty.

Meanwhile, the Lynx went 5-1 during the in-season tournament, beating the Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, LA Sparks, Golden State Valkyries and the Phoenix Mercury to reach the title game.

This will be the first Fever-Lynx game of the 2025 season, with the two teams having had contrasting campaigns. Minnesota (14-2) is first in the league, losing only two of 16 games, while the Fever (8-8) have struggled and are eighth in the standings.

Indiana has relied on Caitlin Clark, who has dealt with multiple injuries this season, limiting her to nine appearances. She's averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Lynx will look toward Napheesa Collier to lead them to victory. She has been on a roll, averaging 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx Injury Reports July 1

Minnesota Lynx injury report

The Lynx only have one player listed on their injury report. Karlie Samuelson picked up a foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game and is ruled out.

Indiana Fever injury report

The Fever have two players on their injury report. Caitlin Clark is dealing with a groin injury and is listed as questionable. She partially participated in team practice on Monday and could suit up against the Lynx.

Lastly, the Fever suspended Damiris Dantas’ contract on Wednesday, sidelining her for the remainder of the season.

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups and depth charts, July 1

Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart

The Lynx are expected to start Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, Napheesa Collier, Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton.

Starters 2nd 3rd Kayla McBride Natisha Hiedeman

Courtney Williams Diamond Miller

Napheesa Collier Jessica Shepard Alissa Pili Alanna Smith Anastasia Olairi Kosu

Bridget Carleton Maria Kliundikova



Indiana Fever predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Fever are expected to start Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.

Starters 2nd 3rd Kelsey Mitchell Sydney Colson Sophie Cunningham Lexie Hull Aari McDonald

Caitlin Clark Jillian Alleyne

Natasha Howard Brianna Turner

Aliyah Boston Makayla Timpson



