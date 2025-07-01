Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx prediction and betting tips - July 1 | 2025 Commissioner's Cup Final

The Indiana Fever travel to Minneapolis on Tuesday to face the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup Final at Target Center on Tuesday. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Fever will aim to win their first Cup title, while the Lynx will seek to become the first team in tournament history to win back-to-back championships.

Ad

The game takes place days after Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were announced the respective captains of the East and West All-Star teams. The duo will build their All-Star rosters in the coming days but will first compete for the Commissioner's Cup crown. Clark's availability for the game, though, is questionable due to injury.

The Fever (4-1) earned their place in the Cup Final after edging out the NY Liberty (4-1) in the East due to a superior head-to-head record. Meanwhile, the Lynx (5-1) were the clear leaders in the West and will appear in the in-season tournament Finals for a second consecutive year.

Ad

Trending

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The championship game between the Fever and the Lynx is scheduled for tip-off at 8 p.m. ET. This game will be featured live and exclusively on Prime Video.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Indiana Fever +4.5 o165.5 (-110) +160 Minnesota Lynx -4.5 u165.5 (-110) -190

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx preview

The Indiana Fever enter the game with a mixed bag of results. They beat the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm in their last two away games but lost to the Sparks at home. Their 8-8 record leaves them in eighth position, and they are six games behind the Lynx in the regular season standings.

Ad

Caitlin Clark is the Fever's biggest asset, but the guard has missed the last two games and was amid a slump before her injury. She has recorded one 3-pointer in her previous three appearances and shot a season low 26.7%. In her absence, Kelsey Mitchell has led Indiana and is the team's highest scorer this season, averaging 18.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Lynx (14-2) continue to lead the WNBA standings. They are on a two-game win streak, with their last defeat coming against the Washington Mystics. In their previous outing, they demolished the Sun 102-63 and will enter this game high on confidence and are yet to lose at home this season.

Ad

Minnesota will rely on Napheesa Collier, who leads the team with 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Moreover, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams are in fine form, with the backcourt duo averaging 15.8 and 12.9 points, respectively.

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx starting lineups

The Fever's injury report continues to feature Caitlin Clark, who's listed as questionable. If she doesn't play, their starting five should feature:

Ad

Position Starter PG Aari McDonald SG Kelsey Mitchell SF Lexie Hull PF Natasha Howard C Aliyah Boston

Ad

Meanwhile, the Lynx will be without Karlie Samuelson, who's out with a foot injury.

Position Starter PG Courtney Williams SG Kayla McBride SF Bridget Carleton PF Napheesa Collier C Alanna Smith

Ad

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx betting tips

In Clark's absence, Kelsey Mitchell has led the Fever fairly well and should be the go-to pick. The guard offers odds of -115 for over 18.5 points scored, which is a great return, considering she has recorded 20+ points in the last couple of games.

Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier should be the favored pick from the Lynx. She offers odds of -130 for over 22.5 points scored, given her average of 24.5 points per game, the return is a great one for bettors.

Ad

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx prediction

With both teams chasing glory, this game is a tough one to predict. The Lynx are the best team in the league and are undefeated at home, which makes them favorites to win, but the Fever have caused a few upsets this season.

They are one of the few teams to have beaten the Liberty and defeated a resilient Storm team in Seattle on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the Lynx should have enough to thwart an upset, especially if Caitlin Clark remains unavailable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More