Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - July 16 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever head to Barclays Center to take on the New York Liberty in one of three WNBA games on Wednesday. This will be the third Liberty-Fever game of the 2025 season, with each team winning once each.

Ad

Despite the Fever being able to match New York’s quality, the two teams have had different seasons. Indiana (12-10) is sixth in the standings and trails the Liberty (14-6) in third by three games.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Fever-Liberty game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game live on CBS Sports Network, WTHR-13, FOX5 New York and Liberty Live. Fans can also stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Liberty (+380) vs Fever (-550)

Odds: Liberty (-9.5) vs. Fever (+9.5)

Total (O/U): Liberty -110 (o163.5) vs. Fever -110 (u163.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Preview

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first Fever-Liberty game, held on May 23, ended in a 90-88 win for the reigning champs. Sabrina Ionescu was key, finishing the night with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jonquel Jones was also stellar, recording 26 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Aliyah Boston recorded a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds on 12-for-19 shooting. The Fever returned much stronger in the next game on June 14, dominating the Liberty, 102-88.

It was Caitlin Clark’s first game back from a quad injury; she recorded 32 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu matched her performance with 34 points, while Breanna Stewart was also key with 24 points.

Ad

However, New York failed to keep up in Jones’ absence. With their opponents’ star center out for Wednesday’s game, the Fever will look to grab their fourth straight win.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineup

Fever

PG: Kelsey Mitchell | SG: Lexie Hull | SF: Caitlin Clark | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston

Liberty

PG: Sabrina Ionescu | SG: Natasha Cloud | SF: Breanna Stewart | PF: Nyara Sabally | C: Leonie Fiebich

Ad

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Betting Tips

Ad

Kelsey Mitchell’s points prop for Wednesday’s game is set at 18.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 19.2. She has been in excellent form over the last 10 games, recording 21.1 points, and is likely to surpass the mark vs. the Liberty.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Ionescu’s points prop vs. the Fever also sits at 18.5, which is slightly below her season average of 18.8. She had one of her worst shooting nights against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, finishing with nine points on 3-for-20 shooting.

Ad

Apart from that game, she has done well and is likely to surpass the mark against Indiana. So, bet on the over.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Prediction

The Liberty are favorites to win at home on Sunday. They have been one of the best teams in the league this season and possess more than enough quality to deal with a young Fever team.

Our prediction: The Liberty to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More