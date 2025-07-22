Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Prediction and Odds - July 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever and New York Liberty are set to square off in one of five WNBA regular-season matchups scheduled for Tuesday. This will mark their fourth meeting of the season, with the Liberty currently leading the series 2-1.The Fever, who will be without star point guard Caitlin Clark, enter the contest with a 12-11 record, placing them third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall in the league. Meanwhile, the Liberty sit atop the conference standings with a 15-6 record, the second-best in the WNBA.Historically, the rivalry between the two teams has been tightly contested. In 94 regular-season matchups, Indiana holds a slight advantage with 51 wins to New York’s 43.Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Preview, Prediction and OddsThe Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty game will take place on Tuesday, July 22, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ while live streaming will be available on Fubo app and website (regional restrictions may apply)Moneyline: Indiana Fever (+300) vs New York Liberty (-400)Spread: Indiana Fever (+9.5) vs New York Liberty (-9.5)Total over/under: Indiana Fever (o163.5-116) vs New York Liberty (u163.5-111)Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: PreviewThe Indiana Fever and New York Liberty both boast dynamic offensive units, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-scoring clash on Tuesday. The Fever rank third in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 84.2 points per game, while the Liberty lead the league with 86.9 points per outing.New York is also a high-volume 3-point shooting team, tied for first in total makes (10.0) from beyond the arc. Led by Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty top the league in 3-point accuracy at 35.3%. In comparison, the Fever rank seventh, connecting on 33.0% of their shots from deep.Both teams will aim for cleaner execution on offense as they each average 12.7 turnovers per game. Reducing that number to under 10 could prove crucial in a tightly contested matchup.With Caitlin Clark sidelined, the Fever will rely heavily on Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston to carry the offensive load. On the other side, the Liberty are expected to be bolstered by the return of reigning Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, adding even more firepower to their already formidable lineup.Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Predicted Starting LineupsIndiana Fever: Kelsey Mitchell, Aari McDonald, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, Breanna Stewart, Leonie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones.Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: PredictionThe buzz surrounding the highly anticipated Fever vs. Liberty showdown has dimmed considerably due to the absence of superstar Caitlin Clark. Without her in the Fever lineup, New York enters the contest as the clear favorite, especially with the home-court advantage.Adding to their edge is the return of Jonquel Jones, whose presence further bolsters the Liberty's already potent lineup. Unless the Fever deliver a surprise performance, expect New York to cruise to a comfortable double-digit victory.