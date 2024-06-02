Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 2, 2024

The Indiana Fever will face the New York Liberty on Sunday for their third matchup of the season. They previously played back-to-back matches against each other at the start of the season with the Liberty clinching the win in both games.

The Fever has a 2-8 record for the season after defeating the Chicago Sky 71-70 on Friday. NaLyssa Smith led the Fever's victory charge with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block. Kelsey Mitchell led the team's scoring with 18 points in the game.

Meanwhile, the Liberty secured a 6-2 record after defeating the Washington Mystics 90-79 on Friday. Breanna Stewart led the team to victory with her double-double performance of 18 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and two steals while Sabrina Ionescu led Liberty's scoring with 24 points in the game.

Trending

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Fever Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 2

Fever head coach Christie Sides is expected to field a starting lineup of Caitlin Clark (G), Kelsey Mitchell (G), NaLyssa Smith (F), Kristy Wallace (F) and Aliyah Boston (C) for the matchup.

Forward Forward Center Caitlin Clark

NaLyssa Smith

Aliyah Boston

Kelsey Mitchell

Kristy Wallace

NaLyssa Smith

Erica Wheeler

Aliyah Boston

Lexie Hull

Katie Lou Samuelson

Grace Berger

Lexie Hull



Celeste Taylor

Victaria Saxton

Liberty Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 2

Meanwhile, Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello is expected to use a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Kayla Thornton (F) and Jonquel Jones (C).

Guard Forward Center Sabrina Ionescu Breanna Stewart Jonquel Jones

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

Kayla Thornton

Breanna Stewart

Ivana Dojkic

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton



Marquesha Davis

Jonquel Jones



Kennedy Burke

Leonie Fiebich



Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Injury Reports

Fever injury report for June 2

Ahead of the upcoming game, the Indiana Fever have Damiris Dantas and Temi Fagbenle listed as out on their injury report.

Player Status Injury Damiris Dantas Out Knee

Temi Fagbenle Out Foot

Liberty injury report for June 2

Meanwhile, the New York Liberty have four players listed on their injury report: Courtney Vandersloot and Nyara Sabally are listed out for the game while Rebekah Gardner and Kaitlyn Davis are listed out for the season.

Player Status Injury Courtney Vandersloot Out

Back Nyara Sabally Out

Back Rebekah Gardner Out (OFS) Achilles Kaitlyn Davis Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty?

The Fever-Liberty matchup is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Barclays Center in New York. The game will be available nationwide on NBA TV. Furthermore, fans in New York may watch the event on WWOR-TV, while Indiana residents can watch it on MeTV Indianapolis.

The game can also be streamed live on FuboTV or through the WNBA League Pass.