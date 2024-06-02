Did Draymond Green get invited by Indiana Fever to train with Caitlin Clark? Debunking viral tweet

According to a post on X, Draymond Green had been invited by the Indiana Fever to train with Caitlin Clark. A former Defensive Player of the Year and four-time NBA champion, Green continues to be an influential name across basketball, and the below post went viral.

While the idea of this happening isn’t far-fetched, there were no insider news, or team announcements inviting the long-time Golden State Warrior to a training session with the Fever. Additionally, the page that reported it, "NBA Centel" is notorious for making fake announcements. In the post, the page credited @SharmsCharania, an account that parodies The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Last week, Phoenix Suns’ star forward Kevin Durant called out those who believed in the page, replying to one of their posts that had gained over 400,000 views.

Draymond Green has been criticized for his television appearances

Draymond Green has been popping up left and right of late, emerging as a television personality for TNT’s converge of the NBA playoffs. Along with his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," Green is becoming a prominent figure in broadcasting.

However, analyst Skip Bayless criticized Green’s hiring as he cited the player’s on-court history of violence and dirty plays. Here's what he said on "The Skip Bayless Show":

"Draymond Green is the all-time cheap shot artist," Bayless said. "Seriously, the dirtiest player ever is doing that? The most ejected player ever, at least in the time he's been in the league, is getting to do that? Really?"

Additionally, analyst and insider Ryan Russillo also aired his own criticism of Green, deeming him unfit for TNT’s "Inside the NBA" crew.

"I can’t believe they’re putting Draymond on the broadcast during this time. He f***s it up,” Russillo said on the Bill Simmons’ podcast. “He doesn’t understand the difference between being funny and critical and just being f***ing mean.”

There are also issues surrounding Green's past media work, such as an incident that led to him apologizing to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for remarks he made on Shaquille O’Neal’s "The Big Podcast with Shaq."