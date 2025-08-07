Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 7 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever wrap up their ongoing four-game road trip with a clash against the Phoenix Mercury. Thursday’s battle at PHX Arena is the second matchup in their regular season series, with the Fever winning their previous contest 107-101.
The Fever-Mercury game is set to tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT) on Thursday. The live broadcast of the game will be on WTHR Channel 13 and Fever District. Fans can also stream the clash on FuboTV, Amazon Prime and the WNBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Fever (+170) vs Mercury (-205)
Odds: Fever (+4.5 -110) vs Mercury (-4.5 -110)
Total (O/U): Fever (o172.5 -111) vs Mercury (u172.5 -109)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.
Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Preview
The first Fever-Mercury clash of the season took place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 30, with the hosts coming through with a 107-101 win.
Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas-Kahleah Cooper dynamic duo put up a dominant performance, combining for 54 points on a collective 62.5% shooting.
For the Fever, in Caitlin Clark’s absence, Aari McDonald stepped up big time. The guard erupted for a season-high 27-point performance, while Aliyah Boston chipped in 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Sophie Cunningham, Chloe Bibby and Damiris Dantas also made notable contributions, with each scoring in double digits, combining for 34 points.
Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineup
Fever
PG: Aari McDonald | SG: Sophie Cunningham | SF: Kelsey Mitchell | PF: Natahsa Howard | C: Aliyah Boston
Mercury
PG: Khaleah Copper | SG: Sami Whitcomb | SF: Satou Sabally | PF: Alyssa Thomas | C: Kalani Brown
Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Betting Tips
Aari McDonald has emerged as the Fever’s starting point guard in Clark’s extended absence, fulfilling her scoring duties. She has averaged 15.2 points in the past five games, including a 27-point explosion against the Mercury. Expect her to surpass the 10.5-point prop with ease.
Alyssa Thomas, meanwhile, is in fine form, notching up double-doubles in her last six games, averaging 11.8 rpg, including a 15-rebound outing against the Fever. Expect her to cross her 9.5-rebound prop.
Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction
The Mercury hold a statistical edge, boasting a stronger overall record. However, their struggles over the past three weeks have been evident, losing five of their last eight games.
Meanwhile, the Fever appear to be comfortable without Clark. Before their 9-point loss to the LA Sparks on Tuesday, Stephanie White’s team had won their previous five games, their longest winning streak of the 2025 season.
Prediction: Expect the Fever to win.