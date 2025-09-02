Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 2 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever head to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on Tuesday. It marks the third and final matchup between the two sides this season, with the previous two meetings resulting in one win apiece.

Both teams enter this game with contrasting results. The Mercury enters the game after an 80-63 win over the reigning champions, the New York Liberty. In contrast, the Fever was beaten 75-63 by the Golden State Valkyries.

The two also share varying records in their last 10 games. Phoenix has won seven games and lost three, while Indiana has won four games and lost six.

The Mercury (25-14) are No. 4 in the WNBA standings and have already secured a playoff spot, while the Fever (21-19) are No. 7 and are aiming to reach the postseason for the second year in a row.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury game details and odds

The inter-conference game between the Fever and the Mercury is set for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports, Merc+ and WTHR Channel 13 networks. Viewers online can also livestream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Odds Total (o/u) Moneyline Indiana Fever +5.5 o165.5 (-115) +200 Phoenix Mercury -5.5 u165.5 (-115) -240

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury preview

The Indiana Fever have experienced a season full of highs and lows. Initially viewed as title favorites, the team has been hit hard by injuries, with star guard Caitlin Clark sidelined for most of the year.

Their backcourt depth has also taken a major hit, as Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald joined Clark on the injury list. Even so, the Fever have continued pushing toward the postseason and could secure their spot with a win on Tuesday.

Kelsey Mitchell has stepped up as the Fever’s standout in Caitlin Clark’s absence, averaging 20.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds. She has also played in all 40 of the Fever’s games this season, a mark matched only by Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard.

The Phoenix Mercury enters the contest on the back of a four-game win streak. In the top three for the majority of the season, the Mercury endured a rough patch in July, losing five games in nine. However, despite their slump, the team pushed back in August and managed to qualify for the playoffs wth games to spare.

They have been guided by Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas with their strong performances. Sabally leads the team in scoring with 16.6 points and 6.1 rebounds, while Thomas anchors the playmaking and glass, averaging 9.2 assists, 8.9 rebounds and 15.8 points per game.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury predicted lineups

The Fever enters this game with a long injury list, with Chloe Bibby, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson. In their absence, the following team should start:

Position Player PG Odyssey Sims SG Kelsey Mitchell SF Lexie Hull PF Natasha Howard C Aliyah Boston

The Phoenix Mercury will be without Kalani Brown against the Fever and should start with the following five players:

Position Player PG Kahleah Copper SG Monique Akoa Makani SF Satou Sabally PF Alyssa Thomas C Natasha Mack

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Kelsey Mitchell should be the favored pick from the Fever roster. The guard has averaged 25.8 points in her last 10 games and offers odds of -122 for over 19.5 points scored.

Alternatively, Satou Sabally offers odds of +102 for over 14.5 points scored, which is a great return when considering she has averaged 18.5 points in her last 10 games.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury predictions

The Fever head West for the final time this season, aiming to grab a crucial win against the Mercury. Phoenix, however, will look to extend its unbeaten streak and will have the edge with home-court advantage. Even so, the Fever are expected to give everything to lock in their playoff spot and have a strong chance of taking the win.

Our prediction: Fever wins.

