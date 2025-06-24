Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm prediction and betting tips - June 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever continue their Western Conference adventure on Tuesday with a trip to face the Seattle Storm at the Climate Pledge Arena. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season as the Storm continues to host teams from the East.

In their last game, they hosted the reigning champions, New York Liberty, and earned a convincing 89-79 win at home. This victory was their third in a row. Meanwhile, the Fever lost back-to-back games for the first time this month, falling short against the Valkyries and the Aces.

Their current form makes this contest an interesting one, as the Storm will look to continue its winning run, while the Fever will be desperate to end their slide. With that said, both teams have recorded similar numbers on either side of the court.

Indiana currently averages 83.2 points per game, just slightly ahead of Seattle's 83.1. On the defensive side, the Storm allows 78.4 points per game, while the Fever concedes 78.8 points. The close match in their statistics makes this game particularly intriguing.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The inter-conference game between the Fever and the Storm is scheduled for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Local fans can follow the live telecast on the CW Seattle and WTHR Channel 13 networks.

Viewers online can also live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Indiana Fever +3.5 o166.5 (-115) +135 Seattle Storm -3.5 u166.5 (-105) -155

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm preview

The Indiana Fever has struggled on the road this season with a 2-4 record. Their losses to the Vlakyries and the Aces have been a testament to that, and they will be hoping to change this narrative on Tuesday. These losses have seen the Fever (6-7) drop to eighth place in the standings and will need a quick turn if they are to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.

Caitlin Clark continues to lead Indiana with 19.8 ppg, 8.9 apg and 5.4 rpg. However, she has been shut out in the last two games with Aliyah Boston stepping up to help her team during Clark's rough patch.

On the other hand, Seattle has continued its fine form in June with six wins and two losses. This strong run has seen the Storm (9-5) rise to fifth place in the table, as they continue to make ground on the Dream and the Mercury, who sit fourth and third respectively.

The Storm, unlike most teams in the league, does not rely on a single individual. Although Skylar Diggins is their leading scorer with 18.4 ppg, Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams have contributed their fair share. Ogwumike, in particular, has been clinical in the last three games, averaging 25.6 ppg.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm starting lineups

The Indiana Fever will enter this game with DeWanna Bonner (personal reasons) on the injury list. Apart from the veteran, the Fever has a healthy roster.

Position Starters PG Caitlin Clark SG Kelsey Mitchell SF Lexie Hull PF Natasha Howard C Aliyah Boston

The Storm's injury report features two players. Lexie Brown is listed as questionable due to an illness, while Katie Lou Samuelson continues to miss games due to an ACL injury.

Storm

Position Starters PG Erica Wheeler SG Skylar Diggins SF Gabby WIlliams PF Exi Magbegor C Nneka Ogwumike

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm betting tips

Although picking Caitlin Clark should be a no-brainer, her struggles away from home make her a risky prospect. Bettors should rather focus on Aliyah Boston, who has odds of 1.93 for 8.5 rebounds and 1.79 return for over 13.5 points scored.

It will be hard to look past Nneka Ogwumike due to her current form. The Storm center offers odds of -140 for over 16.5 points scored, which is a great return given she has averaged 25.6 points in her last three games.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm prediction

The Fever will be hopeful for a win, but given their struggles in the West and the Storm's impeccable run, they will find it hard to secure a victory. Although many will believe Fever can pull off an upset, the Storm should have enough firepower to take home their fourth consecutive win of the season.

