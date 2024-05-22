Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm: Prediction and odds | May 22, 2024

The struggling Indiana Fever head to Emerald City to take on the marginally better-placed Seattle Storm at the Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday (May. 22). The Fever haven't been able to notch up a win despite Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston putting in the work on both ends of the floor.

They are 0-4 to start their campaign and are up against the 1-3 Storm who have had a fair share of challenges this season. They started their campaign with a loss to the Minnesota Lynx but bounced back with a thumping win over the Washington Mystics. However, that momentum quickly faded, with the New York Liberty dominating them in a 74-63 win.

In terms of head-to-head, the Storm lead the Fever 25-22 in 47 contests and have a chance to get their second win of the season against Indiana.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm: Preview, starting lineups, odds, and prediction

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 pm ET. Broadcast channels for the matchup are FOX 13+ and Amazon Prime Video, along with Seattle, and WTHR Channel 13. Here's a quick look at the odds leading up to the clash:

Spread: Fever +6, Storm -6

Moneyline: Fever +199, Storm -250

Total (o/u): Fever o164.5, u164.5

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm preview

The Indiana Fever has growing pains even with Caitlin Clark in the fold. The comparison is similar to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, who despite being a blitzkrieg center, endured one of the worst records of this NBA season. Clark has shown that she's a quick learner, but her recent team-high 17 points wasn't enough, as Indiana plummeted to a close loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Storm, meanwhile, haven't fared any better either, as they faltered on both ends of the floor. It didn't help that they have lost three games and are have just one win this season. Their defense looked promising in the preseason but has been missing. Come Tuesday, their locked-in defense could be their biggest strength to ensure that Indiana remains winless.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups

The Fever will likely start with Caitlin Clark at PG. Kelsey Mitchell at SG, NaLyssa Smith at SF, Katie Lou Samuelson at PF and Aliyah Boston at C will be their lineup. Kristy Wallace, Temi Fagbenle and Erica Wheeler will be their bench options.

Skylar Diggins-Smith at PG and Jewel Lloyd at SG will share guard duties for Seattle. Ezi Magbegor at SF, Victoria Vivians at PF and Mercedes Russell at C are the predicted starting lineup for the hosts. Sam Whitcomb and Jordan Horston are their role players.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm prediction

In a contest between two struggling outfits, betting clarity is uncertain. But the Storm could win if they keep Clark quiet. Expect them to win at home.