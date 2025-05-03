Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 3 | 2025 WNBA preseason 

Today, the Indiana Fever faced off with the Washington Mystics in their first game of the 2025 WNBA preseason.

After returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season, the Indiana Fever's front office went to work this summer, bolstering their roster for the season ahead.

With a number of notable offseason acquisitions that give the team both depth and veteran leadership, hope is high in Indiana ahead of the 2025 season.

On the flip side, the Washington Mystics came just shy of making the playoffs last season, and after making three picks in the first round of this year's WNBA Draft, there are plenty of reasons for Mystics fans to be optimistic about the season ahead.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics player stats & box scores

Indiana Fever

Name Reb Ast Stl Blk TO PF Pts S. Cunningham 12 4 1 1 0 1 2 N. Howard 9 6 1 0 0 1 1 A. Boston 3 4 0 1 2 2 0 D. Bonner 5 1 1 2 0 1 0 K. Mitchell 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 L. Hull 4 1 3 2 0 1 2 B. Turner 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 S. Colson 0 2 0 0 0 0 0

Washington Mystics

Name Pts Reb Ast Stl Blk PF TO B. Sykes 14 2 2 1 0 0 3 S. Citron 5 2 2 1 0 0 2 S. Dolson 5 5 1 0 0 2 0 E. Engstler 4 5 1 1 1 1 1 K. Iriafen 4 4 1 0 0 3 2 A. Prechtel 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 L. Olsen 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 J. Melbourne 2 1 2 1 0 1 1 M. Jones 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 S. Sutton 0 4 2 1 0 0 1

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics game summary

Heading into today's preseason showdown between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics, fans were hopeful that reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark would play despite the young star being listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Ultimately, Clark wound up being sidelined for Saturday's game, with the Fever going down to the Mystics early.

Thanks to some impressive play from Brittney Sykes, Washington closed out the first quarter with a 24-13 lead. In the second, however, newly acquired guard Sophie Cunningham began to find her rhythm offensively, logging 12 points as Indiana closed out the half down just three, with the score 38-35.

