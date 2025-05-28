Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 28 | WNBA 2025 Season

Two teams that suffered tough losses last weekend get an opportunity to bounce back as the Indiana Fever (2-2) travels to Baltimore to take on the Washington Mystics (2-3) in Wednesday's lone WNBA matchup.

Ad

The Fever come into this game winning two and losing two games, as they work to figure out the right rotation after major offseason moves. Stephanie White’s team had a promising start with a 93-58 demolition of the Chicago Sky and then a narrow 91-90 defeat against a strong Atlanta Dream squad, before bouncing back to beat them at home 81-76.

They lost their last game by a 90-88 scoreline against the reigning champions the New York Liberty. Now, they will want to bounce back with a victory over their capital opponents.

Ad

Trending

However, Indiana has been dealt a major blow with superstar guard Caitlin Clark out for the next two weeks due to a quadriceps injury. Clark has been averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game with a 55.0% True Shooting Percentage. The Fever ranks third in offensive rating at 105.1.

It’s a similar story for the Mystics. Sydney Johnson had a great start to the season, going 2-0 with a 94-90 win over the Atlanta Dream and a 90-85 victory against the Connecticut Sun. But they haven’t been able to build upon that, losing their next three games.

Ad

The Mystics have a strong lineup, with Brittney Sykes averaging 22.2 points per game. They drafted three top-6 picks; Sonia Citron, a Rookie of the Year candidate; Kiki Iriafen, another ROY candidate and rebounding specialist; and Georgia Amoore, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Aaliyah Edwards has returned to full training after recovering from an injury that kept her out of the first four games of the season. Edwards played 15 minutes off the bench, scoring six points on 2-for-3 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds in a 68-62 road loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Ad

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The main concern for Stephanie White is Caitlin Clark's replacement in the starting lineup, with the star guard likely to miss the next five to six games.

Despite Clark's absence, the Fever can’t be taken lightly. White is an excellent coach and knows how to adjust to the personnel she has. Sydney Colson will reportedly replace Clark in the lineup.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

White has only made one change to her lineups across the Fever’s first four games, switching out DeWanna Bonner for Lexie Hull in the last matchup against the Liberty.

She’s likely to go with a similar lineup on the road: Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and Sydney Colson as the starting five.

Point Guard Sydney Colson Sophie Cunningham Shooting Guard Kelsey Mitchell Sydney Colson Small Forward Natasha Howard Briana Turner Power Forward Lexie Hull DeWanna Bonner Makayala Timpson Center Aliyah Boston Damiris Dantas

Ad

Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Mystics have two names on the injury report, rookie Georgia Amoore and forward Shakira Austin.

Amoore is nursing a season-ending ACL injury, while Austin is listed as questionable with a concussion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aaliyah Edwards might be back in the starting lineup; if not, Sydney Johnson is expected to go with a lineup of Kiki Iriafen, Stefanie Dolson, Brittney Sykes, Sug Sutton and Sonia Citron.

Point Guard Sonia Citron Lucy Olsen Shooting Guard Brittney Sykes Sug Sutton Jade Melbourne Small Forward Aaliyah Edwards Sika Kone Power Forward Kiki Iriafen Emily Engstler Center Stefanie Dolson Shakira Austin*

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mervin LR Mervin is an NBA Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience. He honed his writing skills while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master’s degree in Online Journalism, and decided to exercise his skills in the realm of sports journalism. He is also a state level hockey player.



Mervin feels basketball requires a unique blend of physicality, skill, team work, which makes it more exciting than other sports. He believes the Golden State Warriors have had a transformative influence on the sport’s culture, and Steph Curry embodies that change the most. Curry has been the most impactful player during Mervin's time watching NBA, as he changed how everybody views the 3-point shot. The Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2015 and 2017 are his all-time favorite moments in the sport’s history.



Mervin specializes in providing off-beat game analysis, trends, celebrity style and studying profiles of prodigious talents. He strictly follows the rule of 5W and 1H, checks information via multiple sources, and stays updated about the sport to craft compelling content. He has interviewed many Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali, Dipika Pallikal among others.



In his free time, Mervin enjoys watching movies, hiking, crafting poems and occasionally cooking. Know More