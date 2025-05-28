Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - May 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

There's only one game on the WNBA schedule for Wednesday, and it's the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics matchup. It will be held at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The Fever will be playing without Caitlin Clark, who has been ruled out for two weeks due to a quad injury.

Ad

The Mystics began the season with two straight wins but will enter Wednesday's game as losers of three in a row. The Fever, on the other hand, are 2-2, losing another close game last Saturday against the defending champions New York Liberty.

Ad

Trending

Fans can watch the Fever-Mystics game on local channels WTHR Channel 13 in Indianapolis and Monumental Sports Network in Washington, D.C. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Fever (-148) vs. Mystics (+124)

Spread: Fever -3 (-110) vs. Mystics +3 (-110)

Ad

Total (O/U): Fever o161 (-111) vs. Mystics u161 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics Preview

The Fever and Mystics had a testy matchup in the preseason, wherein Caitlin Clark was unable to play due to a quad injury. It's the same quad injury that will keep her out for the next two weeks.

Some Mystics players were about to dap up the Fever after the game, but their veteran players called them and left the court instead. It caused outrage online, with the Mystics getting called out by fans on social media.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if there's still tension between the two teams, with Clark not in the game.

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineups

Fever

G - Kelsey Mitchell | G - Lexie Hull | F - Sophie Cunningham | F - Natasha Howard | C - Aliyah Boston

Mystics

G - Sug Sutton | G - Sonia Citron | G - Brittney Sykes | F - Kiki Iriafen | C - Stefanie Dolson

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Ad

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics Preview Betting Tips

Aliyah Boston has an over/under of 17.5 points via FanDuel. She has even odds ahead of tonight's game, but it will likely change before tipoff. Regardless of the change, bet on Boston to score 18 points or more against the Mystics. She'll either be the first or second option on offense with Caitlin Clark out.

Kiki Iriafen is favored to go UNDER (-120) 11.5 points via FaDuel. Iriafen has been one of the most impressive rookies this season, along with teammate Sonia Citron. Bet on Iriafen to go OVER (-108) and score 12 points or more versus the Fever. She's averaging 13.8 points per game this season.

Ad

Ad

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics Prediction

The Fever are slightly favored to beat the Mystics on Wednesday night. They might not have Caitlin Clark available, but they are loaded with weapons such as Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner. Prediction is a win for the Fever, with the total going OVER 161 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More