Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 7 | 2025 WNBA Season

The 2025 WNBA regular season is winding down, and Sunday’s three-game slate includes a pivotal matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics. For the injury-hit Fever, a win would secure the No. 7 seed and book a playoff berth in what has been a turbulent campaign.

Indiana has taken two of three against Washington this season, winning by six in May and nine in June before dropping a four-point contest in August.

Here’s a preview of Sunday’s Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics game, scheduled to tip off 3 p.m. ET at CFG Bank Arena.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Fever (-250) vs Mystics (+200)

Spread: Fever -5.5 (-110) vs Mystics +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Fever o160.5 (-110) vs Mystics u160.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics preview

This might feature a shorthanded Fever against a Mystics squad already eliminated from postseason contention, but with playoff stakes on the line, it has the makings of a high-energy battle.

The Fever have proven capable against Washington, though leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell has averaged just 17.3 points per game against the Mystics—below her 20.5 season mark.

The Mystics, once in the playoff picture, saw their hopes dashed with a mid-July slide. They enter Sunday on an eight-game skid, though four of those defeats came by 10 points or fewer, including the past two.

Adding to the motivation, this marks Washington’s final home game of the year, giving them incentive to close out on a positive note.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics betting tips

Kelsey Mitchell O/U 19.5 points – Take the under.

Aliyah Boston O/U 14.5 points– Take the over.

Sonia Citron O/U 13.5 points– Take the over.

Kiki Iriafen O/U 13.5 points– Take the over.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics prediction

The Fever come in hungrier and with momentum on their side. Even without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Syd Colson, and Chloe Bibby, Indiana still has enough weapons to outlast a stumbling but competitive Washington group.

Our prediction: Fever win by 8.

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More