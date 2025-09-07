Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 7 | 2025 WNBA Season

The 2025 WNBA regular season is winding down, and Sunday’s three-game slate includes a pivotal matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics. For the injury-hit Fever, a win would secure the No. 7 seed and book a playoff berth in what has been a turbulent campaign.
Indiana has taken two of three against Washington this season, winning by six in May and nine in June before dropping a four-point contest in August.
Here’s a preview of Sunday’s Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics game, scheduled to tip off 3 p.m. ET at CFG Bank Arena.
Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Fever (-250) vs Mystics (+200)
Spread: Fever -5.5 (-110) vs Mystics +5.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Fever o160.5 (-110) vs Mystics u160.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics preview
This might feature a shorthanded Fever against a Mystics squad already eliminated from postseason contention, but with playoff stakes on the line, it has the makings of a high-energy battle.
The Fever have proven capable against Washington, though leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell has averaged just 17.3 points per game against the Mystics—below her 20.5 season mark.
The Mystics, once in the playoff picture, saw their hopes dashed with a mid-July slide. They enter Sunday on an eight-game skid, though four of those defeats came by 10 points or fewer, including the past two.
Adding to the motivation, this marks Washington’s final home game of the year, giving them incentive to close out on a positive note.
Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics betting tips
- Kelsey Mitchell O/U 19.5 points – Take the under.
- Aliyah Boston O/U 14.5 points– Take the over.
- Sonia Citron O/U 13.5 points– Take the over.
- Kiki Iriafen O/U 13.5 points– Take the over.
Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics prediction
The Fever come in hungrier and with momentum on their side. Even without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Syd Colson, and Chloe Bibby, Indiana still has enough weapons to outlast a stumbling but competitive Washington group.
Our prediction: Fever win by 8.