Is Aaliyah Edwards playing tonight against the Dallas Wings? Latest on the Washington Mystics rookie's status (June 23)

Aaliyah Edwards is listed out for the Washington Mystics' second of their back-to-back matchups against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. The rookie was also ruled out in their previous matchup on Saturday, which featured the Mystics clinching a 97-69 win against the Wings.

Edwards is dealing with a lower back injury and will miss her second game of the season after previously being sidelined yesterday. Apart from her, the Mystics also have Shakira Austin (hip) and Brittney Sykes (foot) listed as out on their injury report.

How has Aaliyah Edwards fared in her first WNBA season?

In the 15 games she has played yet in the WNBA, Aaliyah Edwards averaged 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks in an average of 23.6 minutes of playtime per game. The sixth overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft also shot 50.0% from the field.

Trending

Aaliyah Edwards' best performance yet came against the Chicago Sky on June 6 when she recorded a double-double performance with her career-high 23 points along with 14 rebounds. She also recorded two assists, one steal, and four blocks in the game as the Mystics fell 79-71 against the Sky.

The last game she played before being listed out was against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. Edwards recorded four points, four rebounds, and one assist in just over 20 minutes in the game as the Mystics fell 88-81 to the Fever.

Ahead of the upcoming matchup, the Mystics are last in the league standings with a 3-13 record. They started their season with a 0-12 run and secured all of their victories within the previous four games.

Meanwhile, the Wings are just above the Mystics as they stand second-last in the league with a 3-12 record. Despite a decent start to the season, the Wings are dealing with a 10-game losing streak. If they lose the upcoming game, the Wings will take the Mystics' place for the last spot in the league.

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Wahington Mystics?

The Wings-Mystics matchup is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 p.m. ET at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington on Sunday. Fans in and around Dallas can catch the contest on Bally Sports Southwest (BSSX) while fans in Washington can watch it on Monumental Sports Network (MNMT). The game can also be live-streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.