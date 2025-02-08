Is Aliyah Boston Playing tonight against Laces BC? Latest on Vinyl star's availability (Feb. 8) | Unrivaled 2025

Vinyl BC star Aliyah Boston will be available to make her seventh appearance on Saturday as her team squares off against the Laces BC. The Indiana Fever forward is not on the injury list and should play when called off the bench. Boston was picked to represent the Vinyl BC during the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 league, Unrivaled, and has been an important part of the squad this term.

Currently fourth in the standings, the Vinyl BC have had a mixed season. Under the stewardship of Dearica Hamby, the team has won two games and lost four and will need to do better if they are to qualify for the latter rounds.

Having started the tournament with two wins in a row, the team has since faltered and hopes to return to winning ways on Saturday. Boston, who has been an integral part of the Fever, has struggled for form in Unrivaled and has played an average of 8.3 minutes per game.

Trending

According to the player rankings on the Unrivaled website, Aliyah Boston ranks 32nd for points per game, which is pretty low considering only 36 players are participating. Despite her low returns, Boston is one of the brightest prospects in the league, and with her minutes increasing with each game, she should return to her best soon.

Aliyah Boston's performance so far and where to watch tonight's game

Although languishing in the bottom half of the player rankings table, Aliyah Boston is an important piece for the Vinyl BC, who will be looking to qualify for the semifinal stage come March. The team has been led by Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard, who are averaging 21.2 and 17.0 points, respectively.

Aliyah Boston, on the other hand, has an average of 6.5 points per game, while collecting 5.0 rebounds and recording 1.3 assists. Despite playing in every game, Boston has only started a single contest for the Vinyl. This start came against the Lunar Owls on Jan. 27 and was mostly due to Dearica Hamby's absence from the matchup due to a slight injury.

Fans can follow the action live between the Vinyl and the Laces on TNT Sports and truTV, while viewers online can stream the matchup on HBO Max. International viewers can also follow the game live on YouTube as the new league continues to grow in stature and popularity.

The Vinyle's next game against the Laces will be their last before the tournament takes a mid-season break to facilitate the 1v1 tournament round, which begins on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback