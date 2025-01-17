Is Aliyah Boston playing tonight against Rose BC? Latest on Vinyl BC superstar's status (Unrivaled 2025, Jan. 17)

Aliyah Boston is set to debut in the inaugural season of Unrivaled in Miami as the Vinyl BC faces the Rose BC on Friday. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST at MediaPro Center in Miami and will be nationally televised on TNT.

Boston was a late addition to the pool of 36 players who are split into six teams each. The 6-foot-5 forward-center was selected 30th overall in the league and is the third Indiana Fever player to join, following Lexie Hull, who plays for Rose BC, and Katie Lou Samuelson, who represents Phantom BC.

Aliyah Boston is coming off her second year in the WNBA and concluded the season averaging 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. The two-time WNBA All-Star shot 52.9% from the field, including 26.9% from beyond the arc, as the Indiana Fever made the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Aliyah Boston explains how Unrivaled will help her in 2025 WNBA season

Unrivaled, the 3x3 women's basketball league was created to provide WNBA players with organized basketball during the offseason to build on their momentum from the previous season while also supplementing their income.

Ahead of the tip-off of its inaugural season, Aliyah Boston emphasized how the league and the additional reps will help her improve her skill and confidence before returning to the WNBA stage for the 2025 season.

“Allowing me to work in space, and allowing me to just be confident in the stuff I’ve worked on this offseason, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Boston said.

“Knowing that I put in the work, and knowing that I put in time, and knowing those things will execute.”

The 2023 Rookie of the Year also shared how the 3x3 format will help improve her defensive game:

“I think there’s just a lot of space on the floor, so as individuals; it’s making sure we’re guarding our own, because it’s going to be hard,” Boston said.

“You can’t really pack the paint, because everyone has the capability of shooting the 3 and shooting it well, so it’s just making sure you’re able to guard your own. We want to play fast, and I feel like that’s how we play in the league anyways. It’s a pretty fast-paced game, so we’re just going to keep doing that.”

Aliyah Boston will represent Vinyl BC alongside Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard, Dearica Hamby, Jordin Canada and Rae Burrell. They are led by former Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

