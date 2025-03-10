  • home icon
  • Is Aliyah Boston playing tonight against Rose BC? Latest on Vinyl star's availability for Unrivaled (Mar. 10)

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Mar 10, 2025 13:35 GMT
Aliyah Boston has been an All-Star in both of her seasons. The 2023 Rookie of the Year averaged 14.0 points and 8.9 rebounds in her second season (Credits: IMAGN)

On Monday, the new 3x3 women's league Unrivaled's final regular season games will take place in Miami. The final matchday will see two fixtures being played. Aliyah Boston's Vinyl BC will be one of the teams participating in the final day's proceedings as her team takes on the Rose BC in an exciting tie.

Boston, who came off the bench in her team's 80-74 loss to the Phantom BC on Saturday, should be available to face the Rose BC. The former WNBA Rookie of the Year has been a constant performer for the Vinyl BC off the bench and has played in all of her team's fixtures barring one.

The Vinyl BC, who are currently No. 4 with a 5-8 record, will need a win against the No. 2-seeded Rose BC if they are to qualify for the semi-final stage. Boston's team currently shares the same record as the Mist BC, who take on the league-leading Lunar Owls before the Vinyl's game on Monday.

A win will be enough to see the Vinyl qualify for the post-season. Their team of Rhyne Howard, Dearica Hamby, Lexie Hull, and Aaliyah Boston have the caliber to go all the way but will need to defeat the Rose BC first. Both teams have won a game a piece during the last two fixtures in the league, and the match on Monday will serve as a tie-breaker for the two outfits.

Aliyah Boston's performances so far and where to watch

The Vinyl BC will be yearning to earn a spot in the first-ever Unrivaled post-season tie with a win over the Rose BC on Monday. Currently holding the final playoff spot, a win will cement their mark as Aliyah Boston hopes to better her record.

The Indiana Fever star has struggled in the Unrivaled League so far as her teammates, Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard, currently hold her team aloft. Boston has been a shell of her former self and is ranked No. 37 in player standings out of a total of 39.

Averaging a total of 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 9.2 minutes on the court, Boston's stats are by no means bad but are not what she would have hoped for before the start of the season.

Fans can follow Aliyah Boston and the game live on the TNT Sports and Tru TV Networks. Viewers online can live stream the game on the MAX app.

